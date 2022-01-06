Below are results from some recent high school basketball games from information available to The Fayette Tribune:
Girls
Montcalm 41
Meadow Bridge 31
Kayley Hodges scored 17 points to lead Montcalm to a 41-31 win over host Meadow Bridge on Jan. 4.
Charity Reichard supplied 10 points for Meadow Bridge (3-4). Amber Stickler added nine points and Kierston Rozell bucketed eight.
Montcalm (3-4)
Jaden Lambert 3, Taylor White 4, McKenzie Crews 8, Kayley Hodges 17, Tori Sizemore 3, Summer Williams 6.
Meadow Bridge (3-4)
Charity Reichard 10, Amber Stickler 9, Sierra Simmons 4, Kierston Rozell 8.
M: 11 5 12 12 — 41
MB: 8 10 5 8 — 31
Three-point goals — M: 1 (Lambert); MB: 2 (Reichard, Stickler). Fouled out — MB: Cooper.
Boys
Midland Trail 73
Sissonville 70
The Patriot boys eased by Sissonville, 73-70, on Tuesday to earn their fourth straight victory.
John Paul Morrison netted 23 points and Matthew Light chipped in 21 to propel the Patriots to the triumph.
Also for Trail, T.C. Perry had nine points and Cody Harrell eight. Others in the scoring column were: Ayden Simms, 2; Eli Campbell, 6; Cade Kincaid, 2; and Bo Persinger, 2.
Morrison, Perry, Harrell and Simms grabbed five rebounds each. Kincaid logged three assists and three steals, and Light had three steals.
Weather permitting, Midland Trail (4-1) will host Meadow Bridge at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. The Wildcats handed the Patriots their only loss of the season, a 47-42 verdict on Dec. 14.
Montcalm 55
Meadow Bridge 50
Visiting Montcalm edged out in front of Meadow Bridge in the first quarter Tuesday and kept the Wildcats at bay for a 55-50 victory in boys basketball action.
Noah White poured in 25 points, including a 9-of-11 effort from the free-throw line, to pace the Generals. Logan Carver contributed 11 points.
For Meadow Bridge, Conner Mullins was 9-of-11 from the charity stripe and ended up with 18 points to lead the way. Dakota Hayes supplied 12 points and Seaton Mullins nine.
Meadow Bridge (1-5) visits Midland Trail on Friday, Jan. 7.
Montcalm
Isaac Reed 2 0-0 4, Noah White 7 9-11 25, Devin Green 1 2-2 4, Logan Carver 4 3-6 11, Jaden Price 2 2-4 7, Kobie Noel 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 16-23 55.
Meadow Bridge (1-5)
Rian Cooper 2 1-3 6, Conner Mullins 4 9-11 18, Jaden Gladwell 2 1-2 5, Seaton Mullins 4 1-2 9, Dakota Hayes 4 2-2 12, Dustin Adkins 0 0-0 0, Colson Ford 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-20 50.
M 11 17 18 17 — 63
MB 24 8 12 16 — 60
Three-point goals — M: 3 (White 2, Price); MB: 4 (Cooper, C. Mullins, Hayes 2). Fouled out — Noel (M), S. Mullins (MB).
Oak Hill 59
PikeView 27
Malachi Lewis scored 20 points to lead Oak Hill in a 59-27 victory over PikeView on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 12 and Sam Crist tossed in 10 for the Red Devils (4-2), who trailed 10-9 after one quarter.
Oak Hill fell to Princeton, 57-47, on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Oak Hill (4-2)
Malachi Lewis 20, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 12, Sam Crist 10, Moses Manns 6, Leonard Farrow 4, Jacob Perdue 3, Cade Maynor 3, Trey Foster 1.
PikeView
Jared Vestal 9, Nathan Riffe 6, Drake Blaicher 5, Rose 3, Brett Samosky 2, Kameron Lawson 2.
OH: 9 19 17 14 — 59
PV: 10 7 5 5 — 27
3-point goals: OH: 7 (Perdue, Crist, Lewis 4, Maynor); PV: 3 (Riffe 2, Rose). Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.