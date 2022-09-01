In a high school golf match on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Bridge Haven, Nicholas County (114 strokes) captured the team win over Oak Hill (134) and Midland Trail (160).
Ben Marsh fired a round of 34 to earn medalist honors to lead the Grizzlies.
Ian Maynor shot a 38 to power the Red Devils. Tyler Scott and Aidan Smith both had a round of 48.
Bo Persinger led the Patriots with a score of 46. Matt Light and Jayla Barnhouse each shot 57.
Earlier, the OHHS golf team captured a triangular match on Aug. 24 at Bridge Haven.
Ian Maynor posted medalist honors with a low round of 40 as the Red Devils (130) defeated Midland Trail (151) and Webster County (157).
Scoring was as follows:
Oak Hill (130)
• Ian Maynor 40
• Dustin Harrison 43
• Bethany Rosiek 47
• Blake Workman 50
• Lucas Reed 60
• Jamison Swafford 61
Midland Trail (151)
• Alex Dempsey 48
• Bo Persinger 49
• Jayla Barnhouse 54
• Matt Light 62
• Jayleigh Persinger 72
Webster County (157)
• Sydney Baird 45
• Cody Carpenter 46
• Maddie Williams 66
• Caden Hess 72
