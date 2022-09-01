Golf

In a high school golf match on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Bridge Haven, Nicholas County (114 strokes) captured the team win over Oak Hill (134) and Midland Trail (160).

Ben Marsh fired a round of 34 to earn medalist honors to lead the Grizzlies.

Ian Maynor shot a 38 to power the Red Devils. Tyler Scott and Aidan Smith both had a round of 48.

Bo Persinger led the Patriots with a score of 46. Matt Light and Jayla Barnhouse each shot 57.

• • •

Earlier, the OHHS golf team captured a triangular match on Aug. 24 at Bridge Haven.

Ian Maynor posted medalist honors with a low round of 40 as the Red Devils (130) defeated Midland Trail (151) and Webster County (157).

Scoring was as follows:

Oak Hill (130)

• Ian Maynor 40

• Dustin Harrison 43

• Bethany Rosiek 47

• Blake Workman 50

• Lucas Reed 60

• Jamison Swafford 61

Midland Trail (151)

• Alex Dempsey 48

• Bo Persinger 49

• Jayla Barnhouse 54

• Matt Light 62

• Jayleigh Persinger 72

Webster County (157)

• Sydney Baird 45

• Cody Carpenter 46

• Maddie Williams 66

• Caden Hess 72

