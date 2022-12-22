In recent high school basketball games:
Woodrow Wilson 57
Oak Hill 34
The Oak Hill girls fell to Woodrow Wilson on the road on Dec. 20.
Taysia Gray led the Red Devils with 10 points.
Oak Hill is slated to host James Monroe at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. Woodrow is off until Dec. 30 when it travels to South Charleston.
Oak Hill
Harper Davis 2, Taysia Gray 10, Hannah White 6, Jada Wilburn 6, Cara Smith 4, Jordan Harris 2, Kiki Kiszka 2, Grace Angelona 2.
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 10, Josie Cross 15, Lataja Creasey 13, Sarah Hopkins 5, Leiloni Manns 5, Taylor Gunter 3, Donya Burton 6.
OH 11 8 4 11 — 34
WW 21 19 7 10 — 57
Three-point goals — OH: 5 (Gray, White 2, Wilburn 2); WW: 3 (Cross, Creasey, Hopkins). Fouled out — none.
Oak Hill 62
PikeView 37
Malachi Lewis connected on four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points in a 62-37 win by the Oak Hill boys over PikeView on Dec. 16.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 14 points and Trevor Kelley 12 for the Red Devils, who went on to defeat Liberty 63-50 on Tuesday to improve to 3-2. Scoring from that game was unavailable.
PikeView (2-4) got eight points each from Drew Damewood and Brandon Harvey.
PikeView
Drew Damewood 8, Brycen Bailey 4, Nathan Riffe 4, Austin Bennett 1, Nathan Cook 3, Brandon Harvey 8, David Thomas 2, Jared Vestal 7.
Oak Hill
Malachi Lewis 25, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 14, Trevor Kelley 12, Chance Minor 4, Omar Lewis 3, Jacob Blankenship 2, Jerimiah Jackson 2.
PV 4 8 14 11 — 37
OH 10 15 21 16 — 62
Three-point goals — PV: 2 (Bailey, Cook); OH: 5 (M. Lewis 4, Vargo-Thomas). Fouled out — none.
Midland Trail 67
Independence 52
Four players provided double-digit scoring on Friday, Dec. 16 to lift the host Midland Trail boys past the Patriots from Raleigh County, Independence.
Eli Campbell netted 19 points as Midland Trail cruised to a 67-52 verdict. T.C. Perry and Matthew Light scored 14 points each, and Cody Harrell had 13.
Jaden Gladwell netted five and Justin Cooper two to round out the scoring for Trail.
Perry grabbed 11 rebounds to end up with a double-double. He also logged three steals.
Light registered five boards, three assists and three steals. Gladwell passed out four assists, and Campbell assisted on three goals as well as yanking down five rebounds.
Midland Trail (2-1) was slated to host River View on Thursday, Dec. 22, but that game was postponed due to the weather forecast. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
Meadow Bridge 63
Pocahontas County 31
The Wildcat boys entered the win column for the first time this season with the easy 63-31 conquest of Pocahontas County at Dunmore on Dec. 16.
Brycen Sawyers pumped in 21 points to pace the Wildcats (1-4), who rallied from a 15-10 first-quarter deficit. Seaton Mullins and Conner Mullins both added 16 points apiece.
Dillon Dunz tallied 14 for the Warriors.
Meadow Bridge
Dakota Hayes 1 2-2 4, Blake Bennett 1 0-0 2, Brycen Sawyers 8 5-9 21, Seaton Mullins 7 2-3 16, Conner Mullins 6 3-4 16, Conner Chester 1 0-0 2, Kaiden Sims 1 0-0 2, Jakob Bowman 0 0-0 0, Cordell McClung 0 0-0 0, Isaac Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 12-18 63
Pocahontas County
Matthew McQuain 2 0-3 4, Ryan Halterman 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Hendrick 1 0-0 3, Brycen Carroll 2 0-0 4, Dillon Dunz 6 2-8 14, Carter Vandevender 1 0-0 2, Clayton Burns 0 2-4 2. Totals: 13 4-15 31
MB 10 21 18 14 — 63
PC 15 4 5 7 — 31
Three-point goals — MB: 1 (C. Mullins); PC: 1 (Hendrick). Fouled out — PC: Hendrick.
• • •
Among the other recent Fayette scores for which statistics weren't available included a 66-27 win by the Midland Trail girls over Independence on Dec. 14, a 49-14 Trail girls win over Sherman on Dec. 15, and a 53-38 loss by the Patriot girls to Greenbrier West on Dec. 20.
