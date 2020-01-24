In recent middle school basketball games:
Midland Trail 44
Valley 33
A strong second half Thursday led the Midland Trail girls past Valley, 44-33.
The Patriots outscored the Greyhounds 29-16 in the final two quarters to earn the win.
Addy Isaacs poured in 26 points to power the Midland Trail offense. Other scorers included: Ava Dickerson, 5; Jayla Barnhouse, 2; Rumor Barnhouse, 7; Maddy Harrell, 2; and Meagan Hendrick, 2.
For the Greyhounds, Emily Myers tallied 10 points, Madison Young nine and Destiny Scott eight. Also, Alexis Dozier supplied seven and Samantha Edwards four.
Midland Trail 47
Valley 29
Eli Campbell tallied 18 points and Justin Cooper added 10 as the host Patriots defeated Valley, 47-29, in a boys game on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Landon Syner added eight points for the Patriots. Others providing offense were: Ivan Perdue, 2; Ben Shumate, 2; Grady Jackson, 4; and David Moore, 3.
Syner logged four steals and two blocked shots, Campbell had a pair of assists and steals each, and Cooper had two assists and two blocks. Others providing help with defense and ball-handling included Shumate, Brayden Hanshew, Mason Sears and Levi Pritt.
Sean Sizemore's seven points led Valley. Others in the scoring column were: Christian Watson, 4; Titan Arthur, 4; David Spaulding, 4; Kade Fizer, 2; Casey Chapman, 2; Brayden Arthur, 4; and Isaiah Turner, 2.
Oak Hill 50
Fayetteville 19
The Oak Hill girls remained unblemished on the year with the easy win over Fayetteville.
Kyndall Dooley tallied 16 points and Kyndall Ince and Peyton Light had 10 each to power the attack for the Red Devils (8-0).
Other scorers included: Taysia Gray, 3; Loren Tygrett, 1; Graclin Tabit, 1; Kiana Kiszka, 3; Edith Milam, 2; and Jordan Harris, 4.
Valley 47
Meadow Bridge 16
In a girls game on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the host Greyhounds cruised by the Wildcats, 47-16.
Emily Myers tallied 17 points and Alexis Dozier chipped in 12 and Madison Young nine for the Greyhounds. Other scorers were: Samantha Edwards, 2; Destiny Scott, 5; and Tatum Richardson, 2.
For Meadow Bridge, Charity Reichard had a team-high 10 points. Amber Stickler, Sierra Simmons and Kierston Rozell contributed two apiece.
Midland Trail 41
Meadow Bridge 26
The Patriot boys toppled the Wildcats, 41-26, on Jan. 16.
For Trail (4-3), Justin Cooper scored 17 points and gathered eight rebounds, while teammate Eli Campbell collected 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Scoring was also provided by: Landon Syner, 4; Ivan Perdue, 5; and David Moore, 2.
Brycen Sawyers led Meadow Bridge with eight points. Others providing offense were: Jaden Gladwell, 5; Cameron White, 6; and Blake Bennett, 5.
The Patriots face Greater Beckley Christian on Jan. 27 and Fayetteville on Jan. 28.
• • •
