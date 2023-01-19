OAK HILL – Trevor Kelly missed large portions of Oak Hill’s game with Class AAAA No. 4 Greenbrier East Tuesday on Fred Ferri Court at the Lilly Center.
But he was there at the end, and Oak Hill is sure glad he was.
Kelly hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left and Oak Hill got a key stop to knock off the Spartans 53-51.
Kelly had missed a good portion of the second quarter and didn’t start the second half, inserted before the start of the fourth quarter. But when the chips and the Red Devils were down, Kelly stood taller than his 6-foot-5 frame.
Down 51-50 following a Kelly basket, the Red Devils got the ball back on an unforced turnover in the backcourt with 40 seconds left.
Omar Lewis got the ball in the backcourt, and twice tried to penetrate the paint. He was stopped by Monquelle Davis just inside the 3-point strip and kicked the ball to Kelly who had flashed open at the top of the key. Kelly nailed the shot to give Oak Hill the lead.
“The play was for me to wait in the corner and see if it gets kicked to me,” Kelly said. “Omar threw it to me. He looked trapped. I just wanted to get the ball because I thought I would make it and soon as I released it, knew it was going in.”
“That was a big shot,” Oak Hill coach Benitez Jackson said. “He ran up there like he wanted the ball in that situation, and he’s done that a couple times this year. We want him to shoot the ball because he can really shoot it.”
“We knew he was a good shooter and we said in the timeout anything but a 3,” Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton said. “Well, not anything but a 3 but you’ve got to cover the line, and we missed an assignment, and he knocked it down. Big shot.”
To even get to that point Oak Hill needed to get a turnover or put the Spartans at the line and that was a risky proposition. The Red Devils had two fouls to give, and the Spartans were 12 of 15 at the line.
After Kelly made it 51-50 with 1:01 remaining, Oak Hill ran some time by fouling the Spartans to get them to the bonus situation. After they did Greenbrier East turned the ball over when it was thrown out of bounds to a diving Goose Gabbert in the backcourt.
“We wanted to make sure we got to (seven) fouls because we only had four fouls with a minute to go. We wanted to make sure we got to six fouls. After a timeout we wanted to keep the ball out of Gabbert’s hands, but we wanted to get one trap, see if we could get a turnover and then foul. I’m not sure if we tipped it or they threw it away but whatever it was it worked out for us.”
The turnover, which was thrown away, set up Kelly’s winner.
The Spartans did have a look at a 3 that was no good and Malachi Lewis skied for a big defensive rebound. After a missed Oak Hill free throw Adam Seams’ three-quarter court shot at the buzzer hit the backboard.
“I grade it an F,” Patton said when asked how he would grade the Spartans’ play in the first three quarters. “F for performance, F for execution, just across the board. That was not us tonight. The kids have got to come to play every night, it doesn’t matter who we play.”
But in the fourth quarter the Spartans sparked to life, quickly cutting a 40-30 deficit in half with two turnovers leading to a 5-0 run.
Oak Hill answered with a 3 by Kelly, but back-to-back 3s by Gabbert and Bryson Brammer made it 43-41. Greenbrier East had all three of its 3s in the fourth quarter.
Gabbert’s basket at the 4:59 mark made it 46-45 Greenbrier East and gave the Spartans their first lead since 2-0.
It was tied at 46 and 48 before East took a 51-48 lead.
Kelly’s basket with 1:01 left cut it to 51-50 setting up the wild final minute.
Jackson said the young Red Devils, who graduated seven seniors from last year’s team, did not fold as the Spartans mounted their fourth quarter comeback because they heeded his pregame and half-time warning.
“You may not believe it, but we talked about that before the game and we talked about it at halftime,” Jackson said. “Good teams like Greenbrier East are going to make a run. We knew it was coming and I couldn’t bail them out because we only had one timeout at that point (in the fourth). It was going to be important that we stay together and stop the bleeding and I thought we did that. I was really proud of how tough we played and how gritty we were in the fourth quarter.”
Kelly had 16 points and Jerimiah Jackson, who was almost unstoppable in the paint in the first half, had 14 points. The duo combined for 18 points and 11 rebounds at the half, helping Oak Hill take a 26-21 lead at the break.
Oak Hill improved to 7-4 and has won four straight.
Gabbert led East (6-3) with 17 points and was the only Spartans player in double figures.
East does play all three of its section opponents at home coming up and is 2-1 in section play.
“Usually it would be hard (to miss so much action with foul trouble) but my team played pretty good when I was on the bench, so I was proud of them,” Kelly said. “Chance (Minor) went in there and he was a big factor. He and Jerimiah (Jackson) were good on the boards, defensively, aggressively and that’s what we needed.
“It means a lot (to beat Greenbrier East),” Kelly continued. “Greenbrier East is one of the best teams in the state probably and I didn’t know if we had a chance coming into this one. But after this I think we can go all the way.”
Greenbrier East plays Washington at home on Saturday. Oak Hill is at Liberty a week from Wednesday.
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 2 2-2 6, Monquelle Davis 2 3-5 7, Goose Gabbert 6 4-4 17, Gabe Patton 3 2-2 8, Chris Sinclair 0 1-2 1, Kaiden Huffman 1 0-0 2, Jude Libby 0 0-0 , Bryson Brammer 2 0-0 5, Brody Hamrick 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 17 12-15 51
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 2 1-2 6, Cole Nelson 1 0-0 3, Malachi Lewis 3 2-2 9, Cole Legg 1 0-0 3, Chance Minor 1 0-0 2, Jerimiah Jackson 6 2-2 14, Trevor Kelly 7 0-1 16. Totals 21 5-7 53.
GE 9 12 9 21 — 51
OH 14 12 14 13 — 53
Three-point field goals – GE: 3 (Gabbert 1, Brammer 1, Hamrick 1). OH: 6 (Kelly 2, O. Lewis 1, Nelson 1, M. Lewis 1, Legg 1). Fouled out – None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.