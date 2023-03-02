FAIRLEA — In high school basketball in West Virginia, it’s not always about who you beat, but instead when those victories come.
Oak Hill (13-10) taught Greenbrier East that difficult lesson Tuesday in the opening game of the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
The fourth-seeded Red Devils used 3-point shooting, smothering defense and a ton of hustle to upset the top-seeded Spartans (11-11) 76-59 to advance to the section championship game against second-seeded Princeton, which took down Woodrow Wilson 51-49 in the other sectional opener.
After knocking off East 53-51 in mid-January at Oak Hill, the Red Devils made the trip to Spartan Country with some confidence, but this one was at GEHS, where the Spartans won 68-49 the first week in February. A packed house at Spartan Gym was expecting more of the same as their team began what it hoped would be a deep postseason run. Even trailing 58-45 in the final quarter, East fans thought the comeback was in order when a Bryson Brammer steal and layin capped a 6-0 run and cut the Red Devil lead to seven.
But it just never happened. As it did all night, Oak Hill had the answer, scoring the game’s next six points to regain control. The Red Devils knocked down free throws down the stretch to win going away and bring an end to a once-promising season for the Spartans.
A back-and-forth opening quarter ended with a 17-16 East advantage, but the visitors dominated the glass on both ends of the floor to start the third, and a 7-0 run gave the Red Devils a six-point advantage.
The scoring on the inside opened up some room on the perimeter, and a Trevor Kelley 3-ball — his second of the half — stretched the lead to double digits for the first time at 34-23.
Leading 34-25 at halftime, Oak Hill opened the third quarter with another jumper from Kelley, this one inside the arc, to get the lead back to double figures. The cushion swelled as large as 43-29 before Monquelle Davis stopped the bleeding, and Kaiden Huffman attacked in transition for back-to-back buckets at the rim to pull the Spartans within seven.
Malachi Lewis quickly answered with a 3, and later when East’s Goose Gabbert cut the lead to four on a steal and a layup, Lewis nailed another one to kill East’s momentum, and perhaps its will.
Leading 53-42 after three, the strong Red Devil contingent that made the trip began to sense the upset, and their club fed off that energy, tracking down seemingly every rebound 50-50 ball down the stretch to clamp down on the victory.
Kelley paced the attack with 20 points, while Lewis finished with 19, including four 3s. Ethan Vargo-Thomas was the other Red Devil in double figures with 15. In total, Oak Hill knocked down 10 3s and finished better than 50 percent from long range.
"It sounds simple, but our kids just made shots," said Oak Hill coach Benitez Jackson. "We shot the ball with a lot of confidence."
"We were lockdown on defense for the most part," he added. "Our main goal was to try to keep them out of the lane and just contest their 3s."
East — normally a solid outside shooting team itself — struggled with the 3-ball, knocking down just 3 of 21 attempts from behind the arc. The Spartans had open looks at times. They just wouldn’t go down.
Gabbert led the way in his final game as a Spartan with 19 points, 10 of those coming at the foul line. Gabe Patton had 13 for East, while senior standout Adam Seams finished with eight.
East — which started the season 9-4 with impressive wins over Spring Mills, South Charleston and Huntington and spent a good portion of the season ranked in the top half of Class AAA — limped to the finish line, winning just two of its final nine games. Oak Hill went the opposite direction, winning eight out of its next 10 after a 3-3 start to build the confidence it used to inspire what it hopes will be a Cinderella postseason run.
The next stop for the Red Devils will be at Princeton Friday in the sectional final. The teams split a pair of meetings during the regular season.
"They have good guards as well, with (Chase) Hancock and (Kristopher) Joyce, and they're real physical," Jackson said of the Tigers. "They pose some different problems because of their physical play.
"We have to rebound and make sure we limit our turnovers."
(Steve Keenan contributed to this story).
GE 17 8 17 17 — 59
OH 16 18 19 23 — 76
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 8, Monquelle Davis 6, Goose Gabbert 19, Gabe Patton 13, Kaiden Huffman 4, Chris Sinclair 4, Bryson Brammer 5.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 7, Armonyi Hicks 6, Malachi Lewis 19, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 15, Jerimiah Jackson 9, Trevor Kelley 20.
Three-Pointers: OH: 10 (M. Lewis 4, Hicks, Vargo-Thomas 3, Kelly 2). GE: 3 (Gabbert, Patton, Brammer). Fouled Out: None.
