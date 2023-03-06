The Oak Hill Red Devils continued to come up huge in the postseason Friday.
Fourth-seeded Oak Hill claimed its second road upset of the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 boys basketball tournament with a 60-57 conquest of host Princeton, the No. 2 seed.
In the first round, the Red Devils eliminated No. 1 Greenbrier East.
The stirring Princeton victory gave the Red Devils (14-10) the Section 2 championship and set them up for a Region 3 co-final at home against Region 1 runner-up South Charleston at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. At berth that night will be a spot in the eight-team Class AAAA state tournament field the following week.
"We're happy for these kids," said Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson. He explained that the Red Devils committed several turnovers in the opening quarter which allowed the hosts to move into an early lead. Then, Jackson said his team responded in the next segment. Princeton led 15-12 after eight minutes before the Red Devils threw in a solid second quarter, which included a 16-0 run, to lead 32-21 at halftime. Trevor Kelley tallied eight points and Ethan Vargo-Thomas six to highlight the quarter for the Red Devils.
"We didn't turn the ball over and got some shots," Jackson said of the second quarter output.
Princeton returned the favor in the third, heating up from outside and outscoring the visitors 25-7 to carry a 46-39 cushion into the final quarter. "In the third quarter, they got hot," Jackson said. "They made some adjustments against us." Oak Hill was also hindered when Jerimiah Jackson experienced foul trouble and Kelley was forced to the bench for a spell with an injury.
The Tigers led late before Oak Hill forged ahead. Vargo-Thomas buried a 3 to put Oak Hill in front 56-55 with less than a minute remaining, and Oak Hill's Malachi Lewis hit four critical free throws in the closing seconds to allow the Red Devils to claim the title.
"We attacked their pressure in the half court, and we got down and played solid defense and got physical on the boards," Jackson said of his team's efforts in the latter stages. "We kept the ball in front of us."
For the night, the Red Devils helped themselves by going 15-of-18 from the charity stripe.
Kelley finished with 17 points, Lewis netted 15 and Vargo-Thomas scored 11 to guide the OHHS attack.
For Princeton (14-5), Kris Joyce had 19, Chase Hancock 16 and Nic Fleming nine.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, Jackson knows his team must be poised for a tough battle from South Charleston (17-7). The Black Eagles defeated Oak Hill 51-46 in a Feb. 21 regular season game, a contest Oak Hill played without Kelley's services. The Black Eagles had won five straight before losing 50-25 to George Washington in the Section 1 championship game.
"Both teams didn't play particularly well in the first half," Jackson recalled. "They pose many problems for us; they're really long and athletic."
He likes his team's momentum going into the co-final game. "I'm really happy with how we've been playing. We're shooting the ball better than we have all year. We're defending OK, and our guards are playing within themselves."
The Red Devils will be seeking their first state tournament berth since the 2018-19 season, when they advanced in Class AA with a 60-53 win over Shady Spring in a Region 3 co-final. Oak Hill fell 49-36 to Robert C. Byrd in the first round that season.
In the co-final on the other side of the bracket, George Washington (21-3) will host Princeton (15-6) at 7 p.m. on March 8.
Princeton
Nic Fleming 4 0-1 9, Gavin Stover 1 0-0 2, Chase Hancock 6 3-4 16, E.J. Washington 2 1-2 6, Kris Joyce 6 4-6 19, Koen Sartin 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 8-13 57.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 2 2-2 6, Armonyi Hicks 0 0-0 0, Malachi Lewis 4 6-6 15, Cole Legg 2 1-1 5, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 4 2-2 11, Chance Minor 1 2-4 4, Jerimiah Jackson 1 0-0 2, Trevor Kelley 7 2-3 17. Totals 21 15-18 60.
OH 12 20 7 21 — 60
P 15 6 25 11 — 57
Three-point goals — OH: 3 (M. Lewis, Vargo-Thomas, Kelley); P: 7 (Hancock, Washington, Fleming, Joyce 3, Sartin). Fouled out — Washington (P), Joyce (P)
• • •
Another upcoming boys co-regional game will see Greenbrier West (9-15) traveling to Lindside on Thursday to face No. 1 seed James Monroe (21-2) in Class A play.
The Mavericks defeated the Cavaliers twice during the regular season — 85-62 on Jan. 10 and 82-38 on Feb. 14.
"Eli Allen is the best player in the state," Greenbrier West head coach Jared Robertson said of the Mavericks' star, who averages 20.9 points per game. "I think some underestimate him because unless you are on the court watching him it is hard to see just how much he controls a game. His stats are through the roof but it is more than that. When they need a big rebound or a stop on defense or a tipped pass or whatever the case may be, he always seems to find a way to get it done."
"They have a lot more than Allen," Robertson added. "(Collin) Fox and (Josh) Burks are two legit scorers at guard. And their rotation of (Cooper) Ridgeway, (Juan) Hopkins and (Owen) Jackson at their two post spots have done a great job of playing defense and rebounding and then scoring when they need a little extra.
"In one sense, you can prepare for them because you know what they are going to do. They are going to play man and trap some out of it. They are going to switch on a lot of guard-to-guard screens. They are going to push the ball up and down the floor. They are going to spread you out and pick your poison a bit on defense. But they are super talented and it makes it difficult to truly simulate that in practice.
"To have a chance to win we have to do all of the little things. We have to get the loose balls. We have to battle their size they have on rebounds. We can't turn the ball over. We need to get to the line and make foul shots and make open jump shots. We need to get the ball to Michael (Kanode) around the rim and he needs to finish plays. All of the things that people say you have to do in general, but against them you may have to do all of them. But we will have a game plan in place and our kids are anxious to show that we're not a cakewalk win in the regionals.
"It is going to be a fun environment. The gym will be packed. They are the defending state champs. We have to go in there with a prove them wrong attitude and make it a battle on every possession. I believe in our kids. We have played tough games all year long to prepare us for this moment. And we will go down there on Thursday and give it our best shot."
The Cavaliers defeated Meadow Bridge 79-50 in the opening round of section play before falling at Webster County 74-62 in the championship outing.
"I thought our kids played phenomenally hard," Robertson said of the game against the Highlanders. "Brayden McClung had a monster game. Dale Boone had a good game, as well. Our three-headed monster all year has been those two and Michael Kanode. Unfortunately, he was in foul trouble with some very tough calls on him all night long.
"I give Webster County credit; their two leading scorers made shots when they needed it. And a couple role players came in and did a great job of rebounding and scoring for them to give them extra points. We had a couple slow stretches offensively that hurt us. And it seemed that every time we closed the gap they got to the foul line to keep us at a distance. I know with four minutes left we had cut it to four and had the momentum. Tanner Hagy blocked a 3-pointer that should have been a jump ball but instead turned into three foul shots. Instead of having the ball and being down four with plenty of time, we were down seven and they answered the bell to keep us at bay again.
"It is unfortunate that we couldn't find a way to win. Being able to play River View on our home court sounds a lot better than going on the road to #1 James Monroe. But that is the situation we find ourselves in and we are going to try to go win a ball game in Lindside."
Through 23 games, Boone leads the Cavaliers by putting in 15.0 points per game, as well as grabbing 5.4 rebounds a night. McClung scores at a 14.1 ppg clip and logs 3.0 steals per game, and Kanode averages 12.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. Hagy contributes 6.3 points a game, and Kadin Parker passes out 3.3 assists per game.
Webster County will host River View at 7 p.m. Thursday in the other co-final.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
