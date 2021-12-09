On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Oak Hill High senior Ty Carr signed a letter of intent to attend Concord University, where he will play for the Mountain Lions' men's soccer program. During a special ceremony at the Fayette County school, Carr was joined by family and friends as he made the commitment to Concord.
Oak Hill's Carr fulfilling a dream
By Steve Keenan
The Fayette Tribune
OAK HILL — Ty Carr is one step closer to fulfilling a major ambition.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Carr signed a letter of intent to attend Concord University, where he will play for the Mountain Lions' men's soccer program. During a special ceremony at the Fayette County school, Carr was joined by family and friends as he made the commitment to Concord.
"It's very exciting," Carr said. "It's a dream I've had since I was a little kid to be able to play at the next level.
"I just want to say a big thank you to all the coaches and (others) that have impacted my life."
He also thanked Concord University coach Steve Barrett for bringing him into the program. "I'm super excited and looking forward to meet the team and be able to play at that next level," said Carr.
Carr said that, in enrolling at Athens, he will be getting the chance to attend a college that his parents attended. "It's a great school, and I think it's the best fit for me as far as academics and the athletics," he said. "I'm super excited for that."
Carr is also ready to embrace the opportunity to continue doing something he's loved and worked hard at for years.
"I've done the work," he said. "I've put in the work all my life.
"Now it's just keep working until the day comes ... and prove myself."
His time in a Red Devil uniform will stand him in good stead as he embarks on his career with the Mountain Lions, he said. "We've dealt with a lot of adversity in my four years, and that's one thing that's really helped me become a better player," Carr noted ."One of the best moments was last year winning that sectional title against Woodrow at home.
"I've had a great four years at Oak Hill, and I think it's got me ready for the next level."
Carr will major in business at Concord.
