Things are going exactly the way Matt Osborne thought they would.
Woodrow Wilson had eight finalists and scored 198.5 points to repeat as Class AAA Region 3 champion Saturday afternoon on its home floor.
Garrett Johnson (106 pounds), Tyler Roark (120), Troy Harris (138), Ethan Osborne (157) and Jay Jones (175) all won individual titles for the Flying Eagles, who won their second straight regional after having not won one in 33 years. Also like last season, they will send 12 wrestlers to the state tournament.
“I felt like when I took the job (in 2019) that we should be winning the region,” said Osborne, who also repeated as Region 3 Coach of the Year. “We have good athletes here and we should be competing just like this.”
St. Albans’ Matthew McAfee, the 132-pound champion, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weights. He improved his record to 46-2.
Rounding out the team standings were Greenbrier East (third, 147), George Washington and Riverside (tied for fourth, 122), Oak Hill (sixth, 80), Capital (seventh, 33), Princeton (eighth, 28) and South Charleston (ninth, 14).
Oak Hill’s Gabe Truman, the 215-pound champion, was the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights. He was 3-0 and survived a tough match with Jerron Allen of St. Albans for a 6-3 decision.
“It shows how hard I’ve been working and hard work pays off,” Truman said. “What you do in the mat room is what you can do on that mat, honestly. I still have to stay humble because I still have a big tournament coming up. It (the award) doesn’t mean a whole lot. It means a lot that I got it, but it doesn’t mean a lot at the end of the day. I still have to wrestle.”
Other individual champions were Ben McComas (113, GW), Josh Sargent (120, Riverside), Moses Eades (144, St. Albans), Blake Lyons (150, Riverside), Carter Meacham (190, Princeton) and Calvin Roberts (285, Greenbrier East).
“They (the team) did good,” Matt Osborne said. “We’re working on building a peak and getting right for the state tournament. There’s still some stuff out there, which is good. We had some good matchups today; some of them will (potentially) be the state finals matches and really important ones in the tournament.”
Team scores were as follows: 1. Woodrow Wilson 198.5; 2. St. Albans 155; 3. Greenbrier East 147; 4. George Washington, Riverside 122; 6. Oak Hill 80; 7. Capital 33; 8. Princeton 28; 9. South Charleston 14
Individual place finishers (top 4 qualify for the state tournament)
106: Garrett Johnson (WW); Owen Anderson (GW); Ethan Pack (R); Dylan Burkes (C)
113: Ben McComas (GW); Will Godby (GE); Robert Hodge (R); Jackson Woods (WW); Jayden Ford (SA); Brayden Robinson (C)
120: Josh Sargent (R); Jacob Meadows (WW); Parker Hale (GE); Caitlynn Ash (SA); Jamison Swafford (OH); Arie Carriage (GW)
126: Tyler Roark (WW); Joseph Marcum (GW); Braxton Huffman (SA); Aiden Fleshman (GE); Aiden Burgess (P)
132: Matthew McAfee (SA); J.J. Bailes (WW); Kaden Stone (GE); Colton Willard (OH)
138: Troy Harris (WW); Sam Giordano (SA); Owen Wolford (GE); Levi Petty (R)
144: Moses Eades (SA); David Pomeroy (R); Vance Neal (WW); Jake Pate (GE); Avery Totten (GW); Trey Hayes (SC)
150: Blake Lyons (R); Christopher Hale (OH); King McCray (GW); Ethan Edge (SA); Thomas Marcinkowski (GE); Gavin Kime (P)
157: Ethan Osborne (WW); Will James (SA); Kyle Beverly (GW); Craig Barnhouse (GE); Andrew Easter (R); Isaac Slater (C)
165: Elijah Edge (SA); Mason Wills (OH); Jacob Reeves (WW); Noah Franklin (R); Austin Roberts (GE); Noah Green (GW)
175: Jay Jones (WW); Carter Hamilton (GE); Jack Gorrell (GW); Kolton Cook (SC)
190: Carter Meachem (P); Landon Jones (WW); Max Hill (GW); Christian Holcomb (R); Jotunn Amburgey (SC); Robert Pomeroy (C) 215: Gabe Truman (OH); Jerron Allen (SA); Thomas Mullins (GE); Hinckley Carter (WW); Khalid Khalid (C); Dow Adkins (R)
285: Calvin Roberts (GE); Colton Naylor (OH); Remington Rose (R); Mighty Lopez (SA); Daylon Thomas (GW); Kevin Vanmeter (C)
Most Outstanding Wrestler (106-144): Matthew McAfee, St. Albans
Most Outstanding Wrestler (150-285): Gabe Truman, Oak Hill
Coach of the Year: Matt Osborne, Woodrow Wilson
• • •
Following are Class AA/A Region 3 championship results:
Team scores were as follows: 1. Independence 255.5; 2. Herbert Hoover 195; 3. Greenbrier West 181.5; 4. Shady Spring 129; 5. Nicholas County 118; 6. Liberty 87; 7. Midland Trail 72; 8. Richwood 47; 9. PikeView 41; 10. River View 20; 11. Webster County 19
Individual place finishers (top 4 qualify for the state tournament)
106: Dillon Perdue (I); Austin McKenzie (GW); Orion Taylor (HH); Brooklynn McClure (SS)
113: Luke Kelly (NC); Walker Furrow (SS); Hunter Hughart (HH); Luke Mullins (I); Will Massie (GW)
120: Tucker Lilly (GW); Sailor McKinney (NC); Jonathan Cottrell (HH); Seth Snuffer (I); Trenton Clay (L); Jaden Taylor (PV)
126: Mac Payne (HH); Noah Hines (NC); Josh Dudley (R); Colton Tolliver (L); Ryder Laws (SS); Peyton Rikard (GW)
132: Clayton Robinson (GW); Hunter Whittaker (I); Lathan Chandler (HH); Talon Cantley (L); Andrew Franco (SS); Corey Stevens (RV)
138: Caleb Burns (NC); Christian Smith (SS); Tyson McGinnis (I); Jovan Robinson (GW); Josh Simmons (WC); Max Newman (L)
144: Caelyb Nichols (I); Moses Gray (GW); Hayden Payne (HH); Preston Thomas (NC); Garrett Massey (L); Tucker Ranson (SS)
150: Judah Price (I); Kolton Fields (HH); Evan Vandall (GW); Bryce Lambert (SS); Isaac Williams (L); Jackie Ferguson (WC)
157: Andrew Rollyson (HH); Kaden Hellmer (SS); Colton Miller (I); Cruz Tompkins (MT); Caleb Horn (RV); Darren Vaughan (GW)
165: Jesse Adams (I); Alex Mobley (HH); Kaden Lephew (MT); Cameron Whittaker (SS); Braden Blenden (GW); Enrique Guzman (L)
175: Colten Caron (I); Jayden Roop (MT); Braelen Holstein (SS); Cohen Mc-Geeney (R); Hunter Cantley (L); Reece Baldwin (GW)
190: Josh Hart (I); Dalton Hanshaw (NC); Austin Derringer (HH); John Bowman (MT); Gabe Knoblet (SS); Wyatt Burnette (L)
215: Cole Vandall (GW); Bradyn Cox (I); Blake Goff (HH); Heath Rye (PV); Lakota Grace (R); Hannah Golden (RV)
285: Marcus Matney (PV); Logan Isom (I); Trey Franklin (GW); Kordell Brown (MT)
Most Outstanding Wrestler: Judah Price, Independence
(Information from The Register-Herald)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.