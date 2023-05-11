OAK HILL — A two-sport competitor for the Oak Hill Red Devils will whittle her athletic endeavors in half when she attends Concord University this fall.
Oak Hill senior Ashlynn Hurley signed a letter on Friday, May 5 to attend Concord and play soccer for the Mountain Lions.
"It means the next step to my future," Hurley, who has also been an active volleyball player for the Red Devils, said after inking her letter in front of family, friends, teammates and school officials Friday. "It (playing collegiately) was something I hadn't seen coming, so when it came to me, I knew that it was something that I wanted to do."
Having the support she has had "means everything," Hurley said. "Family, friends — just to have them here ... is something that I can take to heart and mind that they were willing to help accomplish this."
"I learned just to be kind to everyone," Hurley said of her time in high school. "Not everyone has the same goals in mind. But that's the differences that make you come together.
"And you shouldn't push someone away because of that."
To compete at the collegiate level, she says, "I'm just going to have to work harder, train and do what I need to do to get better. And I know it's something that I need to work for; it's not something that can be given to me."
She plans to major in elementary education.
"I wouldn't be able to be who I am without my mom (Kelly Hurley) today," Hurley said. "She's been a big part of who I am and what I have accomplished."
At OHHS, she played both soccer and volleyball, but soccer has become more of a central focus, she said.
"She played a little bit of everywhere," said Hurley's OHHS soccer coach, Bubby Wilburn. "Anywhere I asked her to, she did. She played in the goal box some last year, and she played in the back line.
"She worked hard. I coached her when she was little, so she's been around for quite a while. She's a good kid.
"Good athlete, good kid."
