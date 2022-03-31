A multi-sport athlete, Oak Hill High School senior Samiah Lynch will now begin the process of refining her focus.
Lynch on Wednesday, March 23 signed a letter of intent to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College and join the Wesleyan basketball program.
"You know, I have a lot of emotions," Lynch, who averaged about 20 points per game during her senior season, said Wednesday. "I'm very excited, also a little nervous.
"Just because it's something new, and change is always hard, but I'm excited to play at the next level. If I work hard, I think I can do really well."
Besides putting in the effort, Lynch — also a soccer and track and field standout for the Red Devils — said she needs to fine tune some other areas to participate for the Bobcats in the Mountain East Conference.
"I think I definitely need to get stronger, just because competition is going be bigger and stronger in college compared to high school," she said. "I need to work on my ball handling, for sure. And stuff like that, shooting ..."
While realizing she still has a spring sports season, as well as graduation, to complete, Lynch is thankful for what Oak Hill High — and the Oak Hill community at-large — has meant to her.
"Oak Hill — Oak Hill High School, or even the community, they've always supported me in everything I've done," she said. "I think growing up in this community is probably one of the best communities because they're always behind you 100 percent. I think that's been great for me because, where I play sports, I have had people mentor me and help me out. It's a family group.
"So, I'm definitely going to miss that, but I know they'll support me and help me."
Lynch says she's leaning toward pursuing a degree in exercise science/athletic training in Buckhannon.
Lynch was a valuable asset to the Red Devils' program, said girls head basketball coach Darrell Compton.
"She was able to help us at the guard position, she was able to help us at the post position," Compton said. "Her length was hard for people to guard, and her speed was hard for people to guard.
"She meant a lot to what we do. Everything went through her and Taysia Gray."
The key for Lynch going forward, Compton said, is to "just really focus in on basketball. She's an all-around athlete. When it's soccer season, she foucuses in on soccer. When it's track season, she focuses in on track. Now, she can really settle in and focus on basketball. Spending time in the gym up there is going to help her a lot."
Compton was happy for Lynch, and a little emotional, on the day she put ink to paper. "As a coach, you want to win games and you want to make the state tournament, of course, but nothing makes you more happier than to watch a kid grow up and go to college and play and get to do what she wants to do."
