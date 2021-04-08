Bob Mullett, game director of the Par Mar Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic, sponsored by WCHS-TV/FOX-11 in conjunction with the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association, has announced the rosters for the 2021 event.
Daran Hays of North Marion High School will lead the North Bears, while Ray Lee of Greenbrier East High School will guide the South Cardinals.
"We have a fine group of players and are excited for this year's game," said Mullett.
Oak Hill's Eli Selvey has been tabbed for the South roster.
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at South Charleston High School's Black Eagle Stadium. It will be televised live on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin.
