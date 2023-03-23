OAK HILL — WVU Tech was the college of choice Tuesday and Wednesday for a quartet of Oak Hill High student-athletes.
During ceremonies in the Lilly Center gymnasium on Tuesday, senior Red Devil soccer players Hannah White and Kadence Lucas and senior distance runner Austin Bias signed to attend school in Beckley and compete for the Golden Bears while pursuing their degree. On Wednesday, the scene was repeated for Red Devil senior Ty Wilburn, who signed to attend Tech and join the men's soccer program.
"It's just a really special day," said Lucas. "Everybody being here and supporting me, like they did throughout my whole career, is really special."
Playing at the next level was "always something that I worked for," Lucas said. However, she experienced some obstacles along the way, including the Covid-19 period that affected many, as well as a knee injury that put her on the sidelines during her junior year.
"I didn't always think (she would be able to play collegiately), so I think it's even more special to think that I'm coming back to play at a higher level."
Lucas was able to play for the Red Devils for all of her senior year. "I'm better now," she said. "Senior year, that was kind of a struggle getting back, because that was kind of my rehabilitation. I'm definitely excited to work through it."
As she dealt with her injury, "My teammates were there for me throughout the whole thing, and they definitely encouraged me to come back."
After taking some recent down time, she says, "Physically, I need to boot it up and get back into shape, but other than that, mentally I think I'm very strong from the past few years."
Lucas, who aims to be a biology major and enter the medical field, anticipates her time in Beckley. "Hopefully we win some games. I'm excited (to connect with her new teammates). I think we're going to have a good season."
"It's definitely exciting and I'm looking forward to what the future brings me," White said after signing her letter along with her high school teammate. "The new opportunities I get from this and hopefully I'll build on for my future."
White said she originally didn't consider the thought of playing at the next level. "Not really. I thought I was, like, not good enough for college soccer, but I kept working hard in middle school and high school, and that's how I got to this level." She's played the sport since the fifth grade. "I was a late starter."
To get better to gain success in college, White says, "I definitely need to work more on my strength, fundamentals definitely. Just gotta keep working on the basics."
Of going to Beckley with Lucas, she said, "It makes me feel a lot better. We've been friends since I got into high school."
She intends to major in sports management, but that "could always change."
"It means a lot because I know that a lot of people support me, and their support really means a lot to me," White said in describing the reinforcement she's gotten from various corners during her career.
"Kadence coming off that injury last year her junior year (and being back her senior year) was big," said OHHS head girls soccer coach Bubby Wilburn. "She's been a staple in this program. She's a great kid; she's a good person. She's a good soccer player. I think she'll do well at the next level as her knee gets better and heals. We're really going to miss her at Oak Hill."
Lucas, who played center attacking mid for the Red Devils, is "a worker," said Wilburn. "Whatever they want her to do, she'll do. That's the type of kid she is. She works real hard in the offseason preparing to play soccer."
Of White, she said, "She played in the midfield, but I moved her up because we had problems scoring goals this year. She scored a lot of goals for us this year.
"She really can play anywhere. Hannah's the type of kid you really could put her anywhere on the field. She knows soccer and she's smart about it. She can do anything."
Wilburn continued, "They both are young, but they can both probably help immediately, I think. Their IQ of soccer (is outstanding). They are a big asset to any team that they're on, and I think they'll be good on the college level."
"They're going to definitely be great additions to our program," said WVU Tech head women's soccer coach Kate Carr. "They're going to be a vital part of it. They're good, strong players, as well as very academic. They're great mixing in for the diverse team that we already have."
The addition of Lucas and White to the Tech roster is a plus, Carr added. "I think we're working our way in that direction (building a more local program). And adding an assistant (Lenny Keaveny) that's more familiar and involved in the community definitely helps. Adding that sense of ties in the community is something that we've been lacking these past few years.
"Starting with getting Kadence and Hannah to come to Tech to be involved in our program is just part of something with that" as "we try to build a little bit more of a tie with the local community and combining that with the international base."
Carr admits the girls will go through a period of adaptation from high school to play at the NAIA level. "I think the biggest adjustment that pretty much any player goes through that is making that adjustment is the pace of the game." A lot of times, high school games are slower, she explained. "Both of them have been out to watch our games and get more familiar with the team we have currently. I think that they've already made steps toward transition (to the next level)."
She said she "absolutely" sees both Lucas and White being contributors to the team in the future.
Bias will enroll at Tech and become a member of the school's track and field and cross country squads.
"It means a lot to me, because I've been running ever since I could (in sixth grade middle school), and being able to further that into college means a lot," Bias said.
He qualified for the West Virginia state cross country championship meet for all four years in high school, as well as advancing to the state meet in the 1600-meter run and relays on the track side of the equation.
"I prefer cross country," said Bias. "Track, I just kind of get bored going around the track. In cross country, you get to go out there and see stuff."
To get ready for the jump to college running, he said, "I know I'm going to be practicing over the summer and start early in August." Of his offseason mileage, he said, " I try to, sometimes I don't get a whole lot in."
Bias plans to major in civil engineering in Beckley. "First things first, I've got to finish up my class at the Vo-Tech for computer-aided drafting. That will kind of give me a step up for civil engineering."
"I've enjoyed coming to Oak Hill," he said. "I've definitely enjoyed running with my team. I've got bonds with all my team members. I've got bonds with both coaches. So I've definitely enjoyed all my years here."
To be successful moving forward, he says, "I think I definitely need to work harder, stay focused. I need to make sure that I'm running offseason and (during the) season. And I definitely have to make sure I get all my work done and on time."
Oak Hill head cross country/track and field coach George Smith, who has been head track coach for Wilburn along with Matthew Sydnor, said, "He's too good of a runner to not use (in both track and cross country)."
"He's just such a solid runner," Smith continued. "It's like every time you set the bar and say, 'Austin, this is where I need you to be,' he'd get there and make it happen.
"He's the type of runner that never really never has an excuse. There's been times he came to practice and forgot his shoes, so he ran in Chuck Taylors. You know, 4 miles through town in a pair of Chucks, and never said a word, just do it."
"He's a resilient kid; knock on wood, he hasn't had any injuries," Smith added. "He's never missed a race for an injury.
"He's somebody that Tech definitely is investing in, and I think it's a worthwhile investment."
Jordan Hosey, the assistant track and field and cross country coach at WVU Tech, said Bias will be utilized in both running disciplines.
Hosey expects Bias to help add to the depth of the Tech program, and "he's a good candidate for the 5-k (3.1 miles) distance that could translate well to the college cross country, which is 8-k (5 miles)." Hosey also expects Bias to perform well in the mile for the Golden Bears.
The addition of Bias will allow Tech to complement local runners from Woodrow Wilson and Shady Spring on the roster. "This will be the first Oak Hill (runner) in a while," Hosey said. "It's nice to keep the local high schools (represented on the roster) if we can."
A sport that's been a constant companion will be in Ty Wilburn's life for a while longer.
"This day is a dream come true," he said Wednesday after he signed to attend WVU Tech and join the Golden Bears' men's soccer program. "I've worked day and night for this opportunity to step up to the collegiate level, at this high level. I can't wait for these next four years."
Wilburn said he's played the sport for years. He played flag football early on, he played basketball until his freshman year, and he now competes for the school's track and field team. But soccer has always been at the core of his life. "Soccer's been with me ever since I was four years old," he said. Wilburn embraces "the atmosphere" of soccer and relishes the chance "to get out on the field and really show who I am, not only as a person but as an athlete."
"Most people tell me it's my leadership," Wilburn said in describing what signifies his best traits in life. "Everything I do on the field and outside in my life is God-based. He's the center of my life, and that's what really drives me to be the best athlete and be the best leader, not only to my guys while they're on the field but while we're here at school and while we're out in public, as well."
Wilburn is also a solid contributor for the Red Devils' track and field team. "Having (track coach) George Smith, my uncle, helping me train for this (will help him succeed at the college level)," said Wilburn. "He's really put me through some good training over the years."
"It's been the best four years of my life," he said in discussing his time at OHHS. "Not only just going out and playing soccer, but just the relationships you build with your teammates. All the way from my freshman year to all the way to my senior year, it's been four completely different years with four completely different groups of people, but it's really just been a blessing.
"Having Coach Lenny (Keaveny), Coach Smith and Coach (Blake) Wingrove stepping in my senior year, they've really excelled my game."
To compete at Tech, he says he will have to "just continue to work hard, the hours of just constantly working on myself every day. If I can just get better one day at a time, then that's how I'm going to take it.
"It's God's way or no way; that's the only way I roll. I can't wait to see what happens."
A member of the aerospace class at OHHS, Wilburn plans to major in engineering at Tech. Juggling his classwork and sports will require a lot of determination, he said, but that won't be an issue. "I've always been a hard worker."
Oak Hill High head boys soccer coach Blake Wingrove took over for Keaveny late in the 2022 season. A former OHHS and WVU Tech player who works at Oak Hill High, he was asked to finish out the season. This fall, he'll enter his first full season as the head coach. "I've been around soccer my entire life, so she (OHHS principal Katie Hayes) knew that. I love coaching. I've coached with multiple different travel teams."
Just like Wilburn adjusting to a faster pace at the college level, Wingrove said he had to adjust to a faster game when he took over the Red Devil boys last fall.
Among those helping him break in were Wilburn. "You know what you're going to get with Ty. He's a consistent player. You know he's going to go out on the field and give you 110 percent every single game.
"You know he's going to be that vocal leader. He was a vocal leader here at Oak Hill High School. He's going to be a vocal leader at Tech. I have all faith in him. He's a confident player. He's very skillful. The only thing that's going to change really is the speed of the game. My only advice is to get as many reps as you can with that next-level team to prepare for the upcoming season."
Wilburn played the center attacking midfielder spot for the Red Devils under Wingrove's supervision. "Ty is very versatile," he said. "He can play any position on the field. He loves soccer. He has knowledge of soccer. (His soccer IQ) is very high.
"I've known Ty for a few years now," said WVU Tech head men's soccer coach Oliver Fisher, who coached youth soccer in the area in recent years. "He's got a great attitude, a great work rate, and he's a good soccer player, as well."
Fisher says that, for Wilburn to succeed in NAIA play with the Golden Bears, he'll have to make the transition to the game on the next level. "It is a step up from the high school to the college level," said Fisher. "It's really adapting to the speed of the game and how quickly you can make those decisions, and that's probably the biggest difference in the game."
