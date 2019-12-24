Oak Hill High School has finalized its 2020 football schedule, which features three new opponents.
The Red Devils will venture back into the Class AAA football ranks next fall, and new to the schedule will be triple-A foes Ripley (Oak Hill's homecoming game on Sept. 25), Woodrow Wilson (home on Oct. 30) and University (home on Nov. 6).
Departed from the slate are Midland Trail, Wyoming East and Bluefield.
The Red Devils will have six home games in 2020, including their last four outings of the regular season.
The schedule is as follows:
Date — Opponent, Site
Aug. 28 — Nicholas County, A
Sept. 4 — Westside, A
Sept. 11 — Princeton, H
Sept. 18 — Lincoln County, A
Sept. 25 — Ripley (HC), H
Oct. 2 — PikeView, A
Oct. 9 — Greenbrier East, H
Oct. 16 — Shady Spring, H
Oct. 23 — Open
Oct. 30 — Woodrow Wilson, H
Nov. 6 — University, H
Oak Hill will welcome the coming season under a new coach, as Jason Blankenship resigned after the 2019 campaign. The posting for that vacancy ended this past Friday.
• • •
Also, head coach John McGinnis provided the 2020 OHHS softball schedule last week. The lineup features several new foes, including Gilmer County, South Charleston, Capital, Greenbrier East, Notre Dame, Grafton and River View.
The Red Devils initiate 2020 with a March 19 home game against Woodrow Wilson, followed the next day by a home encounter with James Monroe.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Date — Opponent, Site, Time
March 19 — Woodrow Wilson, H, 5:30
March 20 — James Monroe, H, 5:00
March 23 — Liberty, A, 5:30
March 24 — PikeView, A, 5:30
March 25 — Gilmer County, H, 5:30
March 26 — South Charleston, A, 6:00
March 30 — Capital, H, 6:00
March 31 — Greenbrier East, A, 5:30
April 1 — PikeView, H, 5:30
April 2 — Greenbrier West, A, 5:00
April 3 — Gilmer County, A, 5:00
April 6 — Princeton, A, 5:30
April 7 — Westside, H, 6:00
April 9 — Notre Dame, A, 5:00
April 10 — Grafton (DH), A, TBA
April 14 — Capital, A, 6:00
April 17 — Bub Riggleman Tourney, A, TBA
April 18 — Bub Riggleman Tourney, A, TBA
April 20 — Woodrow Wilson, A, 5:30
April 21 — James Monroe, A, 5:30
April 22 — Greenbrier West, H, 5:30
April 23 — Princeton, H, 5:30
April 27 — Westside, A, 6:00
April 28 — Greenbrier East, H, 5:30
April 29 — River View, A, 5:30
April 30 — Liberty, H, 5:30
