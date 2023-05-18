Oak Hill High School qualified several athletes for the 2023 West Virginia State Track and Field Championships, which will be contested on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20 in Charleston.
Athletes qualifying for the state meet are Peyton Light, Jade Babkirk, Bethany Rosiek, Holden Hayes, Conlan Brooks, Ty Wilburn, Matthew Yarber, Chase Crosier, Malakai Baker, James Green, Austin Bias, Eli Calloway and Jordyn Floyd.
For more preview coverage of the state meet, see www.fayettetribune.com on Friday.
