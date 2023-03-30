New Oak Hill High head coach Amanda Hildebrand and her softball team have been busy in the opening stages of the 2023 campaign.
A five-run first inning allowed the Red Devils to cruise to a 9-1 victory over Richwood on Monday, March 27.
Krista Shrewsberry (double), Sadie Branch and Addy Salvatore each drove in runs as Oak Hill got off to a fast start.
The OHHS offense got the benefit of a pair of home runs on the day, as Halee Jones produced a blast in the fourth inning and Shrewsberry also supplied a long ball.
Shrewsberry earned the pitching win for the Red Devils, as well. She allowed one run on two hits while striking out 11 during a five-inning effort.
Jones and Shrewsberry each belted two hits to lead Oak Hill.
Oak Hill is scheduled to host Shady Spring on March 30 and Sherman on March 31. Both games are set for 5:30 p.m. starts.
