OAK HILL — A strong fourth-quarter flurry lifted the Oak Hill Red Devils to a 59-50 conquest of the Nicholas County Grizzlies on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas scored a game-high 23 points for the Red Devils (12-10), who led 39-38 after the third quarter. Trevor Kelley added 18.
Nicholas (11-10) got 17 points from Bryar Bailes and 16 from Cole Brown.
Oak Hill took a 49-40 lead on a Vargo-Thomas 3 from the top of the key with 5:42 to play, then Jerimiah Jackson bucketed two points off an entry pass assist from Omar Lewis to push the Oak Hill lead to 11, 51-40.
The Grizzlies got a foul shot from Jaxson Morriston to leave the score at 51-41 with 4:32 to play, then Vargo-Thomas fielded a pass from Malachi Lewis and drained another trifecta — his third of the quarter — to give the hosts a 54-41 cushion.
"I thought they shot the ball really well in the first half, and I thought they played a lot harder than us in the first half," Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson said of the Grizzlies. "We played them in the first game of the year, and we knew their defense was going to be solid. I thought their defense was one of the better defenses we've played in half-court all year.
"They came after us in the first half. We got a couple baskets in the third quarter and ended up making some shots and taking better care of the basketball. And I think we did a better job of getting out on the shooters in the second half.
"We'll take the win. I don't think we played great, but I think a lot of that had to do with how they played; they played hard and strong and played good defense."
"At the end there, we kind of lost our focus on our fundamentals defensively and let some open shots go, and you can't do that," said Nicholas County head coach Brian Phipps. "That's a really good basketball team; don't let anyone tell you they're not, because they are.
"I think we're a good basketball team, too."
In the junior varsity game, Oak Hill posted a narrow 68-60 victory over Nicholas County. A 22-10 edge in the second quarter was big for the Red Devils.
Levi Kiszka scored 16 points and Brent Conley chipped in 13 to guide the Oak Hill attack. Other scorers were: Ivan Perdue, 7; Armonyi Hicks, 9; Thad Brown, 7; Aiden Smith, 2; Thomas Jones, 9; and Noah McClung, 5.
Oak Hill buried 12 3-point goals, including four from Kiszka and three apiece from Conley and Jones.
Ethan O'Dell scored 16 for the Grizzlies, followed by Landon Hanna with 12 and Isaiah Miner 11. Also providing offense were: Jaden Smith, 2; Lucas Milam, 3; Payton Bailes, 4; Trey Brogan, 6; and Maverick Smith, 6.
Both teams began section tournament play on Tuesday. The Red Devils upset No. 1 Greenbrier East, while Nicholas fell at Lewis County.
Nicholas County
Bryar Bailes 7 1-3 17, Cole Brown 6 0-1 16, Trey Stump 2 0-0 6, Gage Groggs 2 0-0 4, Austin Altizer 2 0-0 4, Ethan Collins 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Morriston 0 1-3 1. Totals 20 2-7 50
Oak Hill
Ethan Vargo-Thomas 7 5-7 23, Trevor Kelley 7 3-5 18, Malachi Lewis 3 0-2 7, Omar Lewis 2 1-1 5, Jerimiah Jackson 2 0-0 4, Cole Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-15 59
NC 14 9 15 12 — 50
OH 10 13 16 20 — 59
Three-point goals — NC: 8 (Brown 4, Bailes 2, Stump 2); OH: 6 (Vargo-Thomas 4, Kelley, M. Lewis). Fouled out — NC: Collins.
Nicholas County 79
Meadow Bridge 45
Nicholas County amassed a 27-point lead at halftime and defeated visiting Meadow Bridge 79-45 on Friday, Feb. 24.
The Grizzlies got 10 points from Bryar Bailes and Landon Hanna.
Conner Mullins scored a game-high 19 for Meadow Bridge. Brycen Sawyers added 10.
Nicholas County (12-10) lost a close game to Lewis County in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Tuesday. Meadow Bridge traveled to play Greenbrier West for a Class A Region 3, Section 2 game that night, as well, falling 79-50 to conclude the season at 3-20.
Meadow Bridge
Dakota Hayes 2 0-0 6, Brycen Sawyers 1 8-17 10, Conner Mullins 6 5-6 19, Jakob Bowman 1 2-2 5, Cordell McClung 2 0-0 5, Conner Chester 0 0-1 0, Kaiden Sims 0 0-0 0.
Nicholas County
Payton Bailes 9, Cole Brown 2, Bryar Bailes 10, Ethan Collins 6, Brycen Morriston 6, Isaiah Miner 3, Landon Hanna 10, Trey Brogan 5, Jaxson Morriston 2, Jaden Smith 5, Ethan O’Dell 8, Austin Altizer 8.
MB 4 8 20 13 — 45
NC 19 20 18 17 — 74
Three-point goals — MB: 7 (Hayes 2, Mullins 3, Bowman, McClung); NC: 7 (P. Bailes 3, B. Morriston 2, Brogan, Smith). Fouled out — none.
Midland Trail 81
Meadow Bridge 41
Five players provided double-figure scoring to lead the Patriots (13-9) past Meadow Bridge on Feb. 23 at Hinton.
Jaden Gladwell supplied a team-high 13 points, Matthew Light and Cody Harrell netted 12 each, and Matthew Elswick and Levi Skaggs both scored 11.
Justin Cooper and Gage Johnson had five rebounds each, and Skaggs, Gladwell and Light registered five steals apiece, followed by Elswick with four thefts.
Brycen Sawyers popped in 25 points and Conner Chester had eight for the Wildcats (3-19).
Midland Trail
Eli Campbell 1 0-0 3, Matthew Light 5 2-4 12, Cody Harrell 5 1-2 12, Jaden Gladwell 5 2-2 13, Justin Cooper 2 0-0 4, Landon Syner 1 0-2 3, Jackson Young 3 0-0 6, Levi Skaggs 4 1-3 11, Matthew Elswick 4 2-6 11, Gage Johnson 2 0-0 4, Jacob Ewing 1 0-0 2, Avery Rosencrance 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 8-19 81
Meadow Bridge
Dakota Hayes 1 1-2 4, Brycen Sawyers 10 5-9 25, Conner Chester 3 0-0 8, Cordell McClung 1 0-0 2, Isaac Martin 1 0-0 2, Jakob Bowman 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Sims 0 0-0 0, Tony Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-11 41
MT 19 20 18 17 — 81
MB 4 8 20 13 — 41
Three-point goals — MT: 7 (Harrell, Gladwell, Syner, Elswick, Skaggs 2, Campbell); MB: 3 (Hayes, Chester 2). Fouled out — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.