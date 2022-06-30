OAK HILL — The City of Oak Hill and the Oak Hill Little League congratulates the league's 8-10-year-old all-star softball team for advancing to the WV State Little League Softball Tournament.
The local stars recently were runners-up in the District 4 All-Star Tournament. They lost to Sophia, the eventual champion, in the first game. However, Oak Hill responded in thrilling fashion against the Beckley stars, scoring to leave the game deadlocked through the sixth inning. Oak Hill pitcher Emeliah Hudson struck out three Beckley batters in the top of the seventh, then she drove in the game-winning run in the bottom half of the inning to allow the locals to move on by virtue of an 8-7 score.
It marks the first-ever OHLL softball all-star team to advance to the state level in the 8-10 classification, according to league representatives.
Team members who will travel to the state tournament in Barboursville on July 15 are as follows:
• Lexi Adkins, No. 17
• Rachel Ball, No. 10
• Kennedy Boyd, No. 25
• Kyleigh Cochran, No. 2
• Ja’Liyah Fruit, No. 23
• Emeliah Hudson, No. 1
• Ava Lively, No. 14
• Layla Menei, No. 5
• Kynsleigh Pullens, No. 12
• Maggie Reid, No. 99
• Trinity Stover, No. 21
• Regan Vance, No. 4
• Taylor Whaples, No. 00.
Lisa Hudson is the squad's head coach, with assistance from Emily Whaples, Jason Vance and Engleish Flynn.
"We're thrilled," said Hudson. "We're super proud of this team."
The season saw the squad have a blended mix of players who played Major League and others who played Minor League, Hudson explained. They did a solid job in making the necessary adjustments to the different game rules under which they had previously played, she noted. "It's been an adjustment for everybody."
The Oak Hill Little League is currently accepting donations to cover the cost of uniforms, travel, accommodations and food for the weekend tournament.
The league has a policy that no child will be turned away due to financial hardship. League officials are able to accomplish that goal with the support of the community, sponsors and local businesses.
Anyone wishing to make a contribution to help the effort is urged to contact Andy or Lisa Hudson at 304-719-1477.
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.