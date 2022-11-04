A 36-0 victory over Park Middle on Oct. 28 gave the Oak Hill Middle School football team a final record of 5-3 in 2022.
For the Red Devils, two backs went over the 100-yard rushing barrier for the evening. Cade Compton rambled for 199 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate Carson Treadway gained 135 yards and also reached the end zone twice on six-pointers.
Kayden Patterson supplied 61 ground yards and one TD for the Devils.
Defensively, Compton secured five tackles and had two pass interceptions. Also, Eli Kirk had 10 tackles, Treadway had seven stops, and Brian Hensley logged five tackles.
