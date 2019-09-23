Below is a look at results from Saturday's Wendy's PikeView Invitational cross-country meet at PikeView High School:
High school
Freshman Kaitlyn Baker led the Oak Hill showing on the day with a fourth-place individual performance in the girls 5K race. Baker covered the course in 25 minutes, 14.87 seconds.
The girls individual champion was PikeView's Erin O'Sullivan (20:20.83). O'Sullivan was nearly 4:30 ahead of the runner-up, Wyoming East's Abby Russell (24:45.67).
In the girls team race, PikeView scored 28 points to lead the way. Shady Spring (46) and Greenbrier East (46) followed, with the Tigers claiming second because their sixth runner crossed the finish line before the sixth for the Spartans.
In the boys competition, the Red Devils placed two runners in the top 10 en route to a third-place team effort behind winner PikeView and runner-up Shady Spring.
Oak Hill's Seth Crosier (18:51.63) finished seventh, and teammate Austin Bias (19:21.04) was 10th. Also scoring for the Red Devils were Zane Wolfe (19th, 20:38.57), Ethan Walker (26th, 21:31.67) and Lane Jordan (28th, 21:35.98).
A pair of freshmen led the individual race. Shady Spring's Jaeden Holstein was first in 18:00.16. PikeView's Braden Ward (18:01.43) was a close second.
Middle school
In the middle school division, the Oak Hill girls walked away with the team trophy with 51 points after placing three in the top 10. With 61, Princeton Junior was second.
Princeton's Asia Collins (13:55.76) was the top female finisher, followed by Oak Hill's Kyndall Ince (14:22.87) in the runner-up spot. Other OHMS runners in the top 10 included Olivia Honaker (fifth, 15:20.11) and Jordyn Floyd (ninth, 15:53.37). Also scoring for the Red Devils were Nancy Cline (16th, 16:17.58) and Mallory Toney (24th, 17:00.47).
Oak Hill was seventh in the boys team event. With 54 points, PikeView was the overall winner.
Shady Spring's Jacob Dowdy (12:26.77) was the individual winner. Marc King led Oak Hill's performance by placing sixth in 14:11.34. Also in the scoring were Chase Crosier (16th, 14:38.18), Cristian Ward (47th, 16:57.28), Cameron Ward (63rd, 18:52.08) and Jazere Battle (69th, 19:47.97).
For complete results, visit runwv.com.
