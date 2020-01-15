The Oak Hill Middle basketball teams each picked up easy wins over visiting Valley last week.
Kyndall Ince and Taysia Gray scored 10 points each for the Red Devils as they cruised by the Greyhound girls. Others in the scoring column included: Kyndall Dooley, 8; Peyton Light, 8; Loren Tygrett, 2; Graclin Tabit, 2; Kiana Kiszka, 2; Edith Milam, 2; Jordan Harris, 2; Kasey Compton, 7; and Danielle Parsons, 2.
Scoring for Valley in the girls game were: Destiny Scott, 3; Emily Myers, 2; Sophia Angel, 2; and Madison Young, 1.
Malachi Lewis had 12 points and Levi Kiszka 11 for the Oak Hill boys. Also providing offense were: Jacob Blankenship, 4; Kyler Edwards, 6; Aiden Smith, 2; Brad Surface, 4; Armonyi Hicks, 8; Ian Maynor, 8; Saylem Blake, 4; JaLiyk Evans, 2; Zychaeus Lewis, 2; and Jackson Gray, 2.
For the Valley boys, David Spaulding scored six, Brayden Arthur had three, and Christian Watson netted two.
Oak Hill will play at Fayetteville on Jan. 15. The Red Devils host Independence on Jan. 22, with the boys playing first at 6 p.m.
Both Greyhound teams will host Meadow Bridge on Jan. 21 and play at Midland Trail on Jan. 23.
Also recently:
Oak Hill 47
Midland Trail 22
The Oak Hill girls improved to 7-0 with the win over the Patriots on Jan. 13.
Peyton Light and Kyndall Ince both tallied 12 points to power the victory.
Also providing points for OHMS were: Kyndall Dooley, 8; Edith Milam, 6; Jordan Harris, 4; Graclin Tabit, 4; and Loren Tygrett, 1.
