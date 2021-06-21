Basketball has lost an icon.
Fletcher M. Arritt Jr., 79, the legendary coach of the Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy post-graduate men's basketball team, died on Wednesday, June 16 following a long battle with Alzheimer's, according to his obituary supplied by Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.
A Fayetteville native and a successful athlete at Fayetteville High School, Arritt enrolled at Fork Union as a post-graduate cadet in 1959, and he was co-captain of the basketball team and ran track at the school. He then matriculated to the University of Virginia, where he played basketball for four years, as well as running track and cross-country.
In a few short years, he returned to Fork Union in a teaching and coaching capacity, according to biographical information supplied by the school. He assumed command of the FUMA post-graduate basketball team in 1971 and began to carve out a reputation as one of the nation's best coaches. According to the Fork Union Military Academy athletics website, Arritt "developed many young men in his classroom and on the basketball court. He sent at least 400 players on to play at the college level, about 200 of them in Division I, with dozens going on to professional careers in basketball with the NBA and international leagues."
As a head basketball coach, Arritt's teams posted an overall record of 889 wins and 283 losses.
Arritt retired in 2012, and it didn't take long for the accolades to start rolling in. He was a member of the Class of 2012 in the Fork Union Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2015, he was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. In 2018, FUMA named the school's basketball court after Arritt and his wife, Betty Jean, who survives him.
In 2020, Arritt received a prestigious nomination to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Brent Conley, a fellow Fayetteville High graduate who went on to be a collegiate basketball standout, played one year for the Fork Union basketball team under Arritt's guidance.
He said the term that comes to mind most when describing Arritt's approach to running his program was "spiritual."
"I wouldn't call it discipline," Conley said Friday. "I'd call it spiritual.
"God was always first. After practice, he'd sit up on the stage and read from the Bible."
Conley, who played his last two years of high school sports at FHS and led West Virginia prep players in scoring at 31.6 points per game his senior year, said he talked with Arritt during his junior year, and the coach gave Conley the opportunity to participate in the FUMA summer camp, which featured top-notch basketball players. When Fletcher Arritt came calling, "You knew you had a chance to go D-1," Conley said.
The camp experience his junior and senior summers proved to be invaluable, Conley said. "After my junior year, I knew I was going to Fork Union."
"He ran an awesome camp, full of drills," he added. "Everything was for a purpose.
"Everything he did had a purpose and a reason behind it."
After his time with Arritt at FUMA, Conley played collegiately at Virginia Military Institute and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) College, enjoying success at both institutions. He later coached basketball at Fayetteville high and middle schools, one of the numerous former FUMA players to go into the coaching ranks.
And, the knowledge he gleaned from Arritt — both on and off the court — stood him in good stead over the years, Conley says. "Honestly, it's more or less to live by a spiritual code. You live your lives and you treat people the way that you'd want to be treated.
"Be respectful to everybody."
As for the Xs and Os aspect, Conley said, "Most of the stuff I did as a coach I modeled after him."
Conley says he had the utmost respect for Arritt, the son of well-known Fayetteville coach and teacher, Fletcher M. Arritt, and his wife, Sarah B. Arritt. "He had a hand in making me the man I am today," he said. "He was someone that everyone would aspire to be.
"It was sad two days ago when I got that message."
Arritt was active in his church, Fork Union Baptist Church, and was involved in sports through the years, especially basketball and running.
He had two brothers, David, who is deceased, and John, who resides in Fayetteville. He and Betty Jean were the parents of three and grandparents of seven.
According to school officials, Arritt stressed to cadets the values of "Body, Mind and Spirit." A biography of Arritt titled "Body, Mind, Spirit, and Basketball" was released by author Bethany Bradsher in 2019.
His services were held on Saturday, June 19 at Fork Union Baptist Church.
Donations may be made in Arritt's name to the Fletcher Arritt Scholarship Fund at FUMA or to Fork Union Baptist Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at thackerbrothers.com.
