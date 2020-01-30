Below are results from some recent high school basketball contests:
GIRLS
Midland Trail 73
Greater Beckley Christian 41
Host Midland Trail placed five players in double figures in a 73-41 win over Greater Beckley Christian on Jan. 27.
Malerie Hendrick led the way for the Patriots with 14 points. Meghan Gill scored 13, Emily Dickerson and Kyleigh Jackson had 12 each, and Taylor Harrell netted 10.
Dickerson buried a pair of 3-point goals, and Hendrick and Jackson hit one trifecta apiece, as the Patriots began to assert themselves in the third quarter. Then, Harrell closed the period with six straight points as Trail built up a 51-27 lead after three quarters.
Grace Mitchell scored 26 to lead the Crusaders.
Trail (11-5) will host Greenbrier West on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Greater Beckley Christian travels to Cross Lanes Christian on Thursday.
Greater Beckley Christian
Grace Mitchell 8 7-10 26, McKenzie O'Neal 1 0-0 2, Allie Smith 2 0-0 4, Emma Moss 3 0-3 6, Jess Arrington 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 8-15 41
Midland Trail
Malerie Hendrick 5 1-2 14, Taylor Harrell 5 0-0 10, Kyleigh Jackson 4 1-2 12, Emily Dickerson 4 2-2 12, Meghan Gill 5 3-4 13, Jolee Stephenson 2 0-0 4, Gracie Ferrell 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Kessler 0 2-2 2, Brylee Stephenson 0 2-2 2, Mia Nuckols 1 0-2 2. Totals: 27 11-16 73
GBC 9 11 7 14 — 41
MT 16 15 20 22 — 73
Three-point goals: GBC: 3 (Mitchell 3); MT: 8 (Hendrick 3, Jackson 3, Dickerson 2). Fouled out: none.
Westside 57
Oak Hill 56
Behind 20 points from Riana Kenneda, Westside held off Oak Hill for a 57-56 victory on Jan. 28.
Marcayla King bucketed a game-high 23 points for the Red Devils (5-8), and Samiah Lynch tossed in 13.
Oak Hill will host Bluefield on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Westside
Bailey 3, Toler 15, Kenneda 20, Mak. Morgan 9, Thomas 3, Brown 6, Mad. Morgan 1.
Oak Hill (5-8)
Brooke Linkswiler 6, Catherine Pennington 4, Samiah Lynch 13, Chelsea Pack 4, Marcayla King 23, Krista Shrewsberry 2, Savannah Holbrook 4.
W 19 14 15 9 — 57
OH 10 8 17 21 — 56
Three-point goals: W: 8 (Bailey, Toler 2, Kenneda 5); OH: 2 (Linkswiler 2). Fouled out: none.
Montcalm 48
Meadow Bridge 27
Olivia Alexander scored 15 points for visiting Montcalm in its 48-27 win over Meadow Bridge on Jan. 28.
Summer Bragg tallied 12 and Annabelle Woods eight for Meadow Bridge (3-10), which will visit Richwood at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
Montcalm (6-7)
Jaden Lambert 6, Olivia Alexander 15, Mackenzie Crews 2, Kaylee Hodges 9, Megan Lester 8, Katelyn Williams 2, Katlyn Perkins 6.
Meadow Bridge (3-10)
Kinsley Gwinn 3, Annabelle Woods 8, Chelsea Chester 2, Summer Bragg 12, Karli Jo Pomeroy 4.
M 10 5 21 12 — 48
MB 7 7 4 11 — 27
Three-point goals: M: 3 (Alexander 3); MB: (Gwinn, Bragg 2). Fouled out: none.
Summers County 66
Midland Trail 49
Taylor Isaac scored 24 points and dished out eight assists as Summers County defeated Midland Trail on Jan. 23.
Gavin Pivont added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Bobcats.
Emily Dickerson led Midland Trail with 17 points, and Meghan Gill supplied 15 points. Other scorers were: Taylor Harrell, 2; Malerie Hendrick, 10; Kyleigh Jackson, 3; and Taylor Perry, 2
BOYS
Meadow Bridge 63
Montcalm 47
Caidan Connor and Michael Bragg both posted double-doubles as Meadow Bridge defeated Montcalm 63-47 on Jan. 28 for its first win of the season.
Connor scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Bragg had 11 points and 10 boards. Each collected five steals.
Also for Meadow Bridge, Rian Cooper scored a game-high 19 points and claimed six rebounds, and Hunter Claypool added 16 points. Evan McCoin had two points and four assists, and Dillion Stephens scored three points.
Nick White led Montcalm with 13 points.
On Jan. 25, the Wildcats lost to East Hardy, 55-36. Connor had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Other scorers were: Conner Mullins, 8; Cooper, 7; Bragg, 3; Claypool, 3; McCoin, 2; Stephens, 2; and Nick White, 1.
Bragg had nine boards.
Meadow Bridge also had recent setbacks to Hundred (49-37) and Sherman (63-48).
The Wildcats (1-12) will host Hundred Saturday at 2 p.m. in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Midland Trail 48
Summers County 47
A late rally lifted Midland Trail to a 48-47 road win over Summers County on Jan. 22.
Aidan Lesher scored 19 points for Trail, which outpointed Summers County 21-9 in the fourth quarter. Indy Eades added 13.
Lesher pulled down five rebounds.
The Patriots went on to fall to Pocahontas County (47-44) and Sherman (45-39) to dip to 5-8.
They host Mercer Christian Academy on Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Midland Trail
Matthew Light 4, Indy Eades 13, Aidan Lesher 19, Aden Isaacs 2, Peyton Sheaves 2, Ayden Simms 5
Summers County
Levi Jones 9, Trent Meador 3, Dawson Ratliffe 13, Ty Fitzpatrick 5, Josh Ward 9, Hunter Thomas 8
MT: 12 4 11 21 — 48
SC: 10 6 22 9 — 47
3-point goals — MT: 4 (Eades 2, Lesher, Simms); SC: 4 (Ratliffe 3, Fitzpatrick). Fouled Out — None.
Oak Hill 42
Wyoming East 41
Oak Hill survived a late rally to log a 42-41 home win over the Wyoming East Warriors on Jan. 22.
Oak Hill’s Omar Lewis went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line late in the contest to give the Red Devils the lead. Lewis then came up with a key tie-up with 1.4 seconds to go to help seal the win.
Jason Manns led all scorers, pouring in 19 points for Oak Hill. Jacob Perdue added 17 for the Red Devils.
Wyoming East’s Jacob Bishop scored 11 points.
Oak Hill went on to drop a 56-53 verdict at Westside on Jan. 24.
The Red Devils (5-9) will host Westside on Feb. 4. A Jan. 28 game with Princeton was postponed.
Wyoming East
Chase York 2, Caden Lookabill 8, McQuade Canada 8, Tanner Whitten 6, Jacob Bishop 11, Anthony Martin 2, Garrett Mitchell 3, Chandler Johnson 1
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 17, Jason Manns 19, Hunter Rinehart 3, Omar Lewis 1, Darian McDowell 2
WE: 12 10 8 11 — 41
OH: 13 8 9 12 — 42
3-point goals — WE: 3 (Canada 2, Mitchell); OH: 8 (Perdue 4, Manns 3, Rinehart); Fouled Out — None
• • •
Below is a list of updated Fayette County high school basketball statistics compiled from box scores or statistics available to The Fayette Tribune through Jan. 25 (team records are through Jan. 28). Coaches or statisticians with changes or additions can contact Steve Keenan at fayettesports@gmail.com, skeenan@register-herald.com or 304-469-3373.
RECORDS
Girls
Midland Trail, 11-5
Oak Hill, 5-8
Meadow Bridge, 3-10
Boys
Midland Trail, 5-8
Oak Hill, 5-9
Meadow Bridge, 1-12
SCORING
Girls
Emily Dickerson, MT, 15.1
Summer Bragg, MB, 12.7
Marcayla King, OH, 11.8
Samiah Lynch, OH, 11.0
Savannah Holbrook, OH, 9.4
Meghan Gill, MT, 9.3
Malerie Hendrick, MT, 9.1
Taylor Harrell, MT, 9.0
Karli Pomeroy, MB, 7.3
3-POINT GOALS
Girls
Emily Dickerson, MT, 22
Brooke Linkswiler, OH, 15
Karli Pomeroy, MB, 13
Kinsley Gwinn, MB, 12
Malerie Hendrick, MT, 12
Summer Bragg, MB, 10
SCORING
Boys
Aidan Lesher, MT, 17.0
Jason Manns, OH, 15.7
Indy Eades, MT, 14.1
Caidan Connor, MB, 10.3
Jacob Perdue, OH, 10.3
Darian McDowell, OH, 9.0
Michael Bragg, MB, 8.8
Hunter Rinehart, OH, 8.2
Brandon Wisen, OH, 8.0
Rian Cooper, MB, 7.5
3-POINT GOALS
Boys
Hunter Rinehart, OH, 30
Jacob Perdue, OH, 23
Jason Manns, OH, 22
Rian Cooper, MB, 18
Conner Mullins, MB, 18
Darian McDowell, OH, 17
Indy Eades, MT, 15
Aidan Lesher, MT, 14
John Paul Morrison, MT, 10
