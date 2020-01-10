The Midland Trail girls overcame a stiff challenge from visiting Charleston Catholic to post a 50-44 decision Monday in high school basketball action.
The victory helped the Patriots (7-2) bounce back from a 66-49 road loss to Pocahontas County on Jan. 3.
In the win over the Irish, Meghan Gill collected 14 rebounds, 10 blocked shots and nine points to help lead the Trail attack. Emily Dickerson added 17 points and Malerie Hendrick had 13 for the Patriots.
Hannah Rahin scored 16 and Sydney Bolles 12 for Charleston Catholic.
On the previous Friday, the Patriots dropped the 17-point verdict to Pocahontas County.
For Midland Trail, Dickerson tossed in 24 points, Hendrick scored nine and Taylor Harrell had six.
Charity Warder tallied 17 to pace the Warriors.
Charleston Catholic
Claire Mullen 5, Annie Cimino 2, Elizabeth Rushworth 4, Sydney Bolles 12, Hannah Rahin 16, Clare Tupta 5.
Midland Trail
Malerie Hendrick 13, Taylor Harrell 5, Kyleigh Jackson 5, Emily Dickerson 17, Meghan Gill 9, Gracie Ferrell 2.
CC 5 8 14 17 — 44
MT 8 11 11 20 — 50
Three-point goals: CC: 0; MT: 5 (Hendrick 2, Jackson, Dickerson 2). Fouled out: CC: Mullen; MT: Harrell, Jackson, Gill.
• • •
In recent boys games:
Midland Trail 48
Meadow Bridge 43
A six-point edge in the final quarter on Thursday, Jan. 2 lifted the visiting Midland Trail Patriots past Meadow Bridge, 48-43.
Indy Eades tallied 16 points and Aidan Lesher scored 13 to pace Midland Trail (3-2). John Paul Morrison chipped in nine. Other Patriot scorers included: Liam Gill, 2; Aden Isaacs, 3; Peyton Sheaves, 2; and Ayden Simms, 3.
Caidan Connor logged 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead the Wildcats. Rian Cooper netted 10 points and grabbed five boards. Other point-producers were: Michael Bragg, 8; Hunter Claypool, 4; Evan McCoin, 4; and Conner Mullins, 2.
Bragg claimed five rebounds, and Claypool had five rebounds and three assists.
Oak Hill 61
Webster County 52
Oak Hill raced to a 16-point halftime lead en route to a 61-52 win over Webster County in the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.
Senior Jason Manns poured in a game-high 27 points, grabbed five rebounds, had four assists and three steals to lead Oak Hill. Hunter Rinehart added nine points and Darian McDowell logged seven.
Rye Gadd led the Highlanders with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Kaden Wright scored 13 points.
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 3, Jason Manns 27, Brandon Wisen 6, Cade Maynor 4, Darian McDowell 7, Hunter Rinehart 9, Omar Lewis 5. Totals: 19-43 14-19 61.
Webster County
Kaden Wright 13, Rye Gadd 17, William Lewis 7, Carter Williams 2, Kaden Cutlip 4, Kyen Gillespie 6, Devin Coley 3. Totals: 22-51 5-7 52.
OH: 21 17 6 17 — 61
WC: 12 10 15 15 — 52
3-point goals: OH: 9 (Perdue, Manns 4, McDowell, Rinehart 3; WC: 3 (Gadd, Lewis, Coley). Fouled out: Lewis (WC).
James Monroe 69
Oak Hill 63
Shad Sauvage poured in 28 points Thursday and Dalton Bradley had a double-double to lead James Monroe past Oak Hill, 69-63, in game three of the New River CTC Invitational played at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Bradley scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Mavericks.
Jason Manns led the Red Devils with 20 points, while Brandon Wisen scored 14, Darian McDowell had 12 and Hunter Rinehart added 10.
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 2, Jason Manns 20, Brandon Wisen 14, Cade Maynor 2, Darian McDowell 12, Hunter Rinehart 10, Omar Lewis 1. Totals: 21-57 11-13 63.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 5, Shad Sauvage 28, Andrew Hazelwood 6, Dalton Bradley 21, Cameron Thomas 7, Clay Williams 2. Totals: 23-42 16-28 69.
OH: 16 20 16 11 — 63
JM: 14 16 20 19 — 69
3-point goals: OH: 10 (Manns 3, McDowell 4, Rinehart 3); JM: 7 (Burks, Sauvage 6). Fouled out: McDowell (OH).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.