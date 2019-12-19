In recent high school basketball games:
Midland Trail 62
Greater Beckley Christian 51
The Midland Trail girls overcame a 25-24 halftime deficit to defeat Greater Beckley Christian 62-51 Monday in Prosperity.
Emily Dickerson scored 20 points for the Patriots, who advanced to 5-0 on the season. Meghan Gill added 11 and Malerie Hendrick 10, respectively. Taylor Harrell supplied eight points, Jolee Stephenson scored seven, and Kyleigh Jackson tallied six.
Grace Mitchell poured in a game-high 25 points for GBC.
Midland Trail was slated to host Summers County Wednesday.
PikeView 66
Oak Hill 57
Peyton Meadows netted a game-high 23 points as visiting PikeView defeated Oak Hill 66-57 on Friday, Dec. 13.
Kobey Taylor added 19 for the Panthers (1-0), who outscored the Red Devils 24-14 in the pivotal third quarter.
Jacob Perdue led Oak Hill with 21 points, including five 3-point goals, and Hunter Rinehart netted a trio of treys and finished with 11 points. Also providing offense were: Jason Manns, 7; Brandon Wisen, 7; Samuel Crist, 3; Cade Maynor, 6; and Darian McDowell, 2.
The Red Devils will host Bluefield at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
Summers County 50
Meadow Bridge 33
A big second half lifted Summers County past Meadow Bridge 50-33 in boys action on Dec. 13.
For the Wildcats, Rian Cooper scored nine points to lead the effort. Also in the scoring column were: Michael Bragg, 7; Hunter Claypool, 7; Evan McCoin, 6; and Caidan Connor, 4.
Cooper and Connor grabbed seven rebounds each, and Bragg had six boards. Claypool had three steals.
Meadow Bridge shot just 24.4 percent (10 of 41) from the field.
Dawson Ratliff scored 12 points and Josh Ward 11 for the Bobcats.
Meadow Bridge is playing in the IOGA Tournament in Glenville this week.
Clay County 80
Midland Trail 45
Clay County outpointed Midland Trail 46-20 in the second half on Dec. 11 en route to the lopsided win.
For the Patriots (0-1), Aidan Lesher pumped in 33 of the points, including four 3-point goals. Other Patriot scorers were: Indy Eades, 4; and Liam Gill, 2.
Gill cleared six rebounds and Lesher five, and Eades passed out four assists.
Midland Trail was slated to play Greenbrier West Tuesday and will visit Richwood at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. The Pats will entertain Summers County the following night.
Oak Hill 77
Nicholas County 56
Jacob Perdue scored a game-high 21 points as host Oak Hill defeated Nicholas County 77-56 on Dec. 11.
Darian McDowell added 19, while Jason Manns and Hunter Rinehart (four 3-pointers) both supplied 12. Samuel Crist chipped in five points, Brandon Wisen had four, and Cade Maynor and Omar Lewis scored two apiece.
Ryan Keener paced the Grizzlies with 14 points. Rylee Nicholas and D.J. Coomes had 11 each.
Westside 66
Oak Hill 37
Makayla Morgan scored 11 points and dished out eight assists as Westside defeated visiting Oak Hill 66-37 on Dec. 11.
Hannah Toler scored a game-high 17 points and Leslie Bailey added 15 for the Renegades (2-0).
Savannah Holbrook led Oak Hill (1-1) with 16 points. Other point-producers included: Brooke Linkswiler, 2; Catherine Pennington, 3; Samiah Lynch, 4; Hannah White, 3; Chelsea Pack, 2; and Marcayla King, 7.
Oak Hill went on to lose 58-38 to Riverside and defeat Liberty 66-24 to even it up at 2-2.
Midland Trail 57
Independence 25
On Dec. 5, the Patriot girls got offensive balance in cruising past Independence.
Emily Dickerson scored 11 and Meghan Gill 10 to lead the way. Others in the scoring column were: Malerie Hendrick, 7; Taylor Harrell, 8; Kyleigh Jackson, 5; Mia Nuckols, 2; Gracie Ferrell, 6; Taylor Perry, 6; and Makenzie Kessler, 2.
Alexis Clark scored nine for Independence.
Midland Trail later logged a 74-49 verdict over Nicholas County.
Richwood 55
Meadow Bridge 40
The Wildcat boys started their campaign off with a 15-point setback to the home-standing Richwood Lumberjacks last Wednesday.
Caidan Connor bucketed 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Meadow Bridge. Also providing offense for the 'Cats were: Hunter Claypool, 6; Evan McCoin, 4; Conner Mullins, 3; Rian Cooper, 3; Dillion Stephens, 3; and Michael Bragg, 2.
