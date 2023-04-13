Below are recent game reports from information supplied to The Fayette Tribune:
Middle school softball
Midland Trail 9
Fayetteville 1
Midland Trail outhit visiting Fayetteville 8-2 on Tuesday to record the 9-1 decision.
The Patriots built up a 6-0 cushion in the first three innings.
Madison Rader (3-for-4 with one RBI), Stephanie Harrell (2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs) and Presley Walker (2-for-3 with two RBIs) registered multiple-hit games for Midland Trail. Jessi Mooney supplied a base hit, and Rader stole three bases.
Peyten Farrell and Kinzlee Dove had hits for the Pirates. Addy McVey tallied the run.
Rader fashioned another solid effort on the hill, fanning 12 Pirate batters while giving up two hits, one walk and no earned runs in five innings.
Makayla Smith absorbed the loss for Fayetteville despite striking out 11.
Middle school baseball
Midland Trail 12
Summers County 3
The Patriots raced to a 7-0 spread through two innings to earn a 12-3 verdict over Summers County at Hico on April 10.
It marked the first-ever baseball meeting between the two middle schools, as Summers has a new program.
Three players provided two RBIs for Midland Trail — P. Eades (2-for-4 with a double), A. Eades and J. Ford (1-for-3). Also, K. Eades was 2-for-3 with a double, and B. Jones, A. Weis and R. Dickerson drove in one run apiece.
P. Eades stole three bases.
D. Fullen, C. Stanley and B. Lambert had a hit apiece for Summers, while N. Fox had two base hits.
Three Trail pitchers combined on a seven-inning three-hitter. K. Eades fanned five and allowed one hit in two innings, P. Eades struck out two and gave up a hit in two innings, and L. Young closed it out with six strikeouts and one hit in three innings.
"The team is progressing well and coming into form," said Midland Trail head coach Nick Mooney. "We have a very competitive bench and bullpen.
"This group has put in some serious work and it's starting to pay off."
“We have to clean up small mental errors, but we are talking about 12-14 year-olds so some of that is to be expected," Mooney added. "We as a staff try to stay positive and let the kids work through the mistakes."
High school baseball
Midland Trail 14
Richwood 3
Cody Harrell's four-hit game lifted the host Patriots past the Lumberjacks 14-3 on Tuesday.
A four-run fifth inning was key for Midland Trail. That frame featured a Harrell double and a single from Aiden Foster.
Trail's 17-hit attack also resulted in multiple-hit efforts from Larry Bigham, Xaylen Johns, Alex Dempsey, Aaron Dempsey and Bo Persinger.
On the mound, Persinger nailed down the win, yielding one hit and no earned runs while striking out seven in a four-inning stint. Aaron Dempsey threw an inning of relief.
• • •
Other coaches at the middle school and high school level are reminded they can submit game results and statistics to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com.
