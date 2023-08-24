Midland Trail initiated its 2023 boys high school soccer campaign with a 2-1 win over visiting Pocahontas County on Monday.
The Patriots rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to nail down the victory.
Avery Rosencrance supplied one of Midland Trail’s goals off an assist by Edan Maxwell.
Maxwell netted the other goal after taking an assist from Eli Campbell.
According to Trail head coach James Maxwell, goalkeeper Brayden Hanshew turned in a solid effort with 18 saves. Hanshew “came up big with a save late in the game to secure the victory,” the coach said.
Midland Trail (1-0) is slated to host Nicholas County at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
• • •
Also this week, the MTHS girls opened 2023 with a 7-0 shutout of Sherman.
For the Patriots, Addy Isaacs and Rumor Barnhouse scored two goals each, and Holly Ward, Catherine Maxwell and Jayla Barnhouse tallied one goal apiece.
Isaacs, Ava Campbell, Ava Dickerson and Madison Rader supplied one assist each.
Trail goalie Mary McGraw logged three saves.
The Sherman goalkeeper, Hannah Runion, registered 12 saves.
Midland Trail will host Nicholas County at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
• • •
Coaches of any sport at the high school, middle school or recreational league levels can supply schedules, rosters and game results to The Fayette Tribune via skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com.
