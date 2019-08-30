A solid team effort led Midland Trail past Oak Hill in a high school golf outing Monday at Bridge Haven Golf Club.
The Patriots, led by low medalist Indy Eades (42 strokes for nine holes) posted a low team score of 130, while Oak Hill scored 149.
Following is scoring (best three scores count for each team):
Midland Trail (130)
• Indy Eades, 42 (low medalist)
• Peyton Sheaves, 43
• Griffen Nickell, 45
• Bo Persinger, 53
Oak Hill (149)
• Jack Hayes, 43
• Cayden Cox, 52
• Adam Nibert, 54
• Joel Banks, 57
• Karen Coleman, 67
• • •
On Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Pipestem Resort, Shady Spring defeated Greenbrier East, Midland Trail, Summers County, Independence and Greenbrier West in a nine-hole event: Following are available results:
Shady Spring (121)
• Todd Duncan, 37 (tied for low medalist)
• Nate Daniels, 38
• Jordy Townly, 46
• Alex Rogers, 57
Greenbrier East (124)
• Berkley Adwell, 37 (tied for low medalist)
• Norris Beard, 42
Summers County (tie, 147)
• Taylor Isaac, 48
• Sam Whittaker, 49
Midland Trail (tie, 147)
• Indy Eades, 47
• Griffen Nickell, 48
• Peyton Sheaves, 52
• Bo Persinger, 53
Independence
• Ema Lilly, 55
• Andrew Lester, 58
• Carter Adkins, 64
• Hunter Mullins, 71
• Eliana Gilson, 71
Greenbrier West
• Ethan Horton, 48
