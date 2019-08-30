A solid team effort led Midland Trail past Oak Hill in a high school golf outing Monday at Bridge Haven Golf Club.

The Patriots, led by low medalist Indy Eades (42 strokes for nine holes) posted a low team score of 130, while Oak Hill scored 149.

Following is scoring (best three scores count for each team):

Midland Trail (130)

• Indy Eades, 42 (low medalist)

• Peyton Sheaves, 43

• Griffen Nickell, 45

• Bo Persinger, 53

Oak Hill (149)

• Jack Hayes, 43

• Cayden Cox, 52

• Adam Nibert, 54

• Joel Banks, 57

• Karen Coleman, 67

• • •

On Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Pipestem Resort, Shady Spring defeated Greenbrier East, Midland Trail, Summers County, Independence and Greenbrier West in a nine-hole event: Following are available results:

Shady Spring (121)

• Todd Duncan, 37 (tied for low medalist)

• Nate Daniels, 38

• Jordy Townly, 46

• Alex Rogers, 57

Greenbrier East (124)

• Berkley Adwell, 37 (tied for low medalist)

• Norris Beard, 42

Summers County (tie, 147)

• Taylor Isaac, 48

• Sam Whittaker, 49

Midland Trail (tie, 147)

• Indy Eades, 47

• Griffen Nickell, 48

• Peyton Sheaves, 52

• Bo Persinger, 53

Independence

• Ema Lilly, 55

• Andrew Lester, 58

• Carter Adkins, 64

• Hunter Mullins, 71

• Eliana Gilson, 71

Greenbrier West

• Ethan Horton, 48

