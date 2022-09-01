Bowling
Pinheads Fun Center, Oak Hill
Tuesday Night Mixed League
Aug. 23
1. Crown & Anchors, 12 points won, 0 points lost; team average 827; pins plus handicap 8,198
2. Hit Somethin’, 8-4; 726; 7,598
3. TKO, 7-5; 786; 7,867
4. Bowling Stones, 7-5; 712; 7,534
5. Lucky Lefties Pro Shop, 7-5; 672; 7,534
6. I’ll Sleep On It, 7-5; 665; 7,532
7. Brooklyn Bombers, 5-7; 661; 7,608
8. Barely Able, 5-7; 631; 7,510
9. Sixty Plus 1, 5-7; 610; 7,343
10. Gutter Dogs, 4-8; 601; 7,359
11. Aceholes, 4-8; 642; 7,314
12. Odd Balls, 1-11; 547; 7,173
Previous week’s top individual scores
Men
Scratch game — Phil Peelish 263, Alvin Binder II 258, Rodney Leake Sr. 255
Scratch series — Phil Peelish 703, Alvin Binder II 699, Mark Reck 669
Women
Scratch game — Lisa Shuff 226, Kayla Simons 187, Jenelle Canterbury 181
Scratch series — Lisa Shuff 597, Cornelia Begley 498, Kayla Simons 497
