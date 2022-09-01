Pinheads

Bowling

Pinheads Fun Center, Oak Hill

Tuesday Night Mixed League

Aug. 23

1. Crown & Anchors, 12 points won, 0 points lost; team average 827; pins plus handicap 8,198

2. Hit Somethin’, 8-4; 726; 7,598

3. TKO, 7-5; 786; 7,867

4. Bowling Stones, 7-5; 712; 7,534

5. Lucky Lefties Pro Shop, 7-5; 672; 7,534

6. I’ll Sleep On It, 7-5; 665; 7,532

7. Brooklyn Bombers, 5-7; 661; 7,608

8. Barely Able, 5-7; 631; 7,510

9. Sixty Plus 1, 5-7; 610; 7,343

10. Gutter Dogs, 4-8; 601; 7,359

11. Aceholes, 4-8; 642; 7,314

12. Odd Balls, 1-11; 547; 7,173

Previous week’s top individual scores

Men

Scratch game — Phil Peelish 263, Alvin Binder II 258, Rodney Leake Sr. 255

Scratch series — Phil Peelish 703, Alvin Binder II 699, Mark Reck 669

Women

Scratch game — Lisa Shuff 226, Kayla Simons 187, Jenelle Canterbury 181

Scratch series — Lisa Shuff 597, Cornelia Begley 498, Kayla Simons 497

