Fayetteville PK-8 and Valley PK-8 squared off in a middle school basketball doubleheader Tuesday, March 9 in Smithers, with the Pirates emerging victorious in both contests.
The Fayetteville girls eased by Valley, 38-11, in the opener.
Kerrisyn Feazell led the way for the Pirates with 19 points and three steals. Teammate Ava Emery contributed nine points, five rebounds and three steals, and Tayler Sizemore logged six points, three assists and four steals.
Also contributing for Fayetteville were Raygen Parsons (four points and one assist) and Maycee Dehart (four assists and four rebounds).
For the Greyhounds, Sophia Angel tallied four points, Kiauna Banks netted three, Hadassah Hamm scored two, and Destiny Scott and Jacie Wiseman had one point each.
The Fayetteville boys emerged victorious in the second game of the doubleheader.
Fayetteville
Kerrisyn Feazell 9 1-2 19, Tayler Sizemore 2 1-4 6, Ava Pomeroy 0 0-0 0, Chrissa Mayfield 0 0-0 0, Ava Emery 4 1-2 9, Maycee Dehart 0 0-0 0, Raygen Parsons 2 0-0 4, Amy Thomas 0 0-0 0, Mia Calloway 0 0-0 0, Braylee Hunt 0 0-0 0, Delaney Hay 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-8 38.
Valley
Sophia Angel 2 0-0 4, Destiny Scott 0 1-2 1, Jacie Wiseman 0 1-4 1, Kiauna Banks 1 1-5 3, Raelyn Morris 0 0-0 0, Tatum Richardson 0 0-0 0, Grace Harper 0 0-0 0, Hadassah Hamm 1 0-0 2. Totals 4 3-11 11
F 10 10 12 6 — 38
V 0 3 2 6 — 11
3-point goals — F: 1 (Sizemore); V: 0. Fouled out — none.
• • •
Coaches at the high school, junior varsity, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedule revisions or other information to The Montgomery Herald and The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed under the door at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
Anyone with questions can call Steve Keenan at 304-469-3373.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.