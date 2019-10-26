Fayetteville pulled away from a 6-6 halftime tie to claim a 14-6 triumph over Midland Trail in middle school football action last Thursday.
The win hiked the Pirates’ record to 7-0.
For Fayetteville, J.D. Mauritz had 22 carries for 138 yards, Thad Brown had a rushing touchdown and a passing score, and Will McGraw and Ian Harper provided offensive rushing yardage.
Through the air, Brown was 4-of-5 for 59 yards. Robert Guthrie caught two passes for 52 yards and a score, Mauritz caught a conversion pass from Brown, and Harper snared a pass.
Defensively, Adam Long led the way with nine tackles, while Guthrie had eight tackles, Mauritz and Colton Naylor logged six stops each, and McGraw and Lake McClung had five tackles each. Other defensive contributors included Brown, Micah McCarraher, Bradley Fink and Jasper Newman.
Fayetteville held Trail to 52 offensive yards, but the Pirates lost three fumbles on offense.
The Pirates will host the Valley-Midland Trail winner in the Class A championship game next Thursday at 6 p.m.
