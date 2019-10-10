In middle school football action, Fayetteville led 8-6 at halftime before claiming a 28-12 victory over Valley last Thursday to hike its record to 5-0.
Seventh-grader J.D. Mauritz had another big night for the Pirates, rushing 10 times for 193 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to leading the Fayetteville defense with 11 tackles.
Also for the Pirate offense, Adam Long rushed twice for 26 yards, and Ian Harper (a pair of two-point conversions, including one on a pass from Thad Brown) and Will McGraw contributed.
Besides Mauritz, defensive contributors were: Long, 10 tackles; Robert Guthrie, nine tackles; Colton Naylor, eight tackles and one sack; Logan Geisbert, Lake McClung, Harper, Bradley Fink, Micah McCarraher, Brown, Ethan Sisk and McGraw (fumble recovery).
Fayetteville hosts Meadow Bridge at 6 p.m. Thursday.
