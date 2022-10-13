Last Thursday, Princeton Middle visited Oak Hill and left with a 28-8 victory over the Red Devils in middle school football action.
For Oak Hill, Cade Compton rushed for 41 yards and Caleb Compton rushed for 36. Kaden Patterson registered 35 rushing yards and a touchdown.
In Oak Hill's passing attack, Antwain Hicks completed passes to Noah Floyd totalling 48 yards.
Patterson registered two interceptions for the OHMS defense, and Soloman Truman and Ian Ballenger each had five tackles.
