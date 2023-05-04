CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power closed the public fishing access area at London Hydroelectric Project due to construction beginning Monday, May 1.
For the safety of the public and crews onsite, signs and scaffolding is placed in areas where access is temporarily closed.
Construction is expected to continue through September. Once complete, fishing access will reopen.
Because of the high safety risk, law enforcement will be notified if any people enter the fishing area during construction activities.
Fishing access is still open at the Marmet and Winfield hydro plants.
