OAK HILL — Oak Hill High School football players did the heavy lifting on Saturday, June 4 at BOSS Mentality CrossFit.
As a continuation of their summer workout program, several of the Red Devil gridders took part in a lift-a-thon event that doubled as a fundraiser.
"We held the fundraiser to emphasize the importance of our offseason workouts and to help with the cost of a new weight room and equipment," said David Gorby, OHHS assistant football coach. "The student-athletes went out to get sponsors for them lifting; they either received a pledge of per pound they lifted or just a flat donation."
According to Gorby, the OHHS coaching staff offers special thanks to the following sponsors that made the event possible: BOSS Mentality CrossFit, Marquee Cinemas, Chick-fil-A Beckley, Legendary Cuts Barbershop, Fayette Awning and Glass, Harrah Law Firm and Transmaster Transmission.
• • •
Big lifters for the day were as follows:
Bench
1. Adam Long — 300 pounds
2. Ethan Vargo-Thomas — 255
T3. Tyler Ashmore — 245
T3. Brandon Champion — 245
Squat
1. Mason McMullen — 405
2. Adam Long — 385
T3. Vargo-Thomas — 375
T3. Ashmore — 375
Clean
1. McMullen — 240
T2. Vargo-Thomas — 235
T2. Long — 235
Overall "Iron Devil"
Adam Long — 920 pounds
• • •
George Smith, co-owner of BOSS Mentality CrossFit and also an Oak Hill Middle teacher and the OHHS cross-country coach, said he was glad to offer the use of his facility for the event.
"Honestly, none of these kids work out here, but I love seeing the youth come out here and being involved in weightlifting, get them excited for this," Smith said. "My wife (April) and I, it's kind of a blessing for us to have this place.
"We were just happy to extend that invitation to them and allow them to use (the facility)."
Other OHHS squads such as the soccer team and girls basketball have done some training at BOSS Mentality, Smith said. "Now, having the football program here and being able to use the facilities, it's awesome. We're excited."
The CrossFit center has been open for slightly more than a year. "My wife and I got in CrossFit a few years back, probably 10 years. We never really thought we'd have our own (facility). It just worked out that we decided to do something right in the middle of the Covid shutdown.
"We love it. We had a gym in our garage and worked out there for a while. Then we had an opening. The building was on the market and we decided to take a shot at it."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.