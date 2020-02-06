In recent high school basketball games:
BOYS
Oak Hill 44
Westside 40
Jason Manns netted a game-high 18 points and Jacob Perdue added 14 as the Oak Hill Red Devils trimmed visiting Westside, 44-40, on Feb. 4.
Oak Hill (6-9) travels to Liberty this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Westside (9-8)
Jace Colucci 11, Daniel Reed 10, Ethan Blackburn 4, Evan Colucci 4, Tommy Milam 9, Sam Adkins 2. Totals: 18 3-7 40.
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 14, Jason Manns 18, Hunter Rinehart 3, Sam Crist 5, Darian McDowell 3, Cam Craddock 1. Totals: 13 12-23 44.
W: 11 10 13 6 — 40
OH: 10 10 16 8 — 44
3-pointers — W: 1 (E. Colucci); OH: 6 (Manns 2, Perdue 2, Rinehart, Crist). Fouled out — none.
Midland Trail 69
Pocahontas County 50
Freshman Matthew Light pumped in 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting on Feb. 3 to propel the visiting Midland Trail Patriots past Pocahontas County, 69-50.
Three other players provided double-digit scoring for the Patriots, as Aidan Lesher tallied 16, Indy Eades 12 and John Paul Morrison 10.
Eades had a solid all-around game, providing nine assists, six steals and four rebounds. Light pulled down eight boards, and Peyton Sheaves cleared 11 rebounds.
Midland Trail shot 52 percent (28-of-54) on the night.
For the Warriors, Dalton Hendrick scored 20, Jamie Vandevender 17 and Kolton Alderman 10. Vandevender pulled down 12 rebounds, and Alderman passed out five assists. Sean Beverage logged four assists and six steals.
Trail was in arrears, 23-20, at halftime before coming to life.
Hundred 52
Meadow Bridge 38
Visiting Hundred jumped out to a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter on Feb. 1 on the way to a 52-38 victory over Meadow Bridge in West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament action.
For Hundred, Cody Soles was the game’s high scorer with 20 points, and Logan Norris added 12.
Caidan Connor scored 14 points and Rian Cooper tossed in 13 points, including three 3-point goals, for Meadow Bridge (1-13).
Connor cleared 11 rebounds, and Cooper collected eight boards, four assists and four steals.
Hundred
Logan Norris 12, Cody Soles 20, Aaron Stevens 5, Robert Hostutler Jr. 4, Martin Baker 6, Eli Geho 5.
Meadow Bridge (1-13)
Hunter Claypool 7, Michael Bragg 2, Caidan Connor 14, Rian Cooper 13, Evan McCoin 2.
H: 14 15 11 12 — 52
MB: 5 10 15 8 — 38
3-point goals — H: 5 (Norris, Soles 2, Stevens, Geho); MB: 3 (Cooper 3). Fouled out — none.
Mercer Christian Academy 55
Midland Trail 37
On Jan. 30, MCA cruised by the Patriots, 55-37.
Scoring for the Patriots were: Aidan Lesher, 10; Indy Eades, 7; Aden Isaacs, 6; Matthew Light, 4; Peyton Sheaves, 4; Cade Kincaid, 4; and John Paul Morrison, 2.
Sheaves claimed eight rebounds.
GIRLS
Midland Trail 66, Richwood 42
A 23-point effort from Emily Dickerson lifted Midland Trail to a 66-42 conquest of visiting Richwood on Monday, Feb. 3.
Dickerson netted four 3-point field goals. Teammate Malerie Hendrick had a trio of 3-pointers and 15 points on the night.
Other Patriot scorers included: Taylor Harrell, 4; Kyleigh Jackson, 2; Meghan Gill, 6; Taylor Perry, 2; Brylee Stephenson, 1; Hillary Hendrick, 2; Mia Nuckols, 4; and Gracie Ferrell, 2.
Trinity Amick tallied 18 for the Lumberjacks.
With the win, the Patriots improved to 12-6. They will travel to Charleston on Thursday, Feb. 6 for an encounter with Charleston Catholic. Trail defeated the Irish, 50-44, in the first meeting this season.
Meadow Bridge 36
Harman 23
On senior night on Saturday, Feb. 1, the Wildcats picked up a 36-23 win and snapped a six-game losing streak.
Seniors Karli Jo Pomeroy and Summer Bragg scored 12 points apiece to pace Meadow Bridge (5-11).
Emily Marple scored 13 points for Harman.
Meadow Bridge lost at Greenbrier West Tuesday.
Harman
Natalie Keter 2, Allison Warner 2, Emily Marple 13, Tessa Propst 6.
Meadow Bridge (5-11)
Kinsley Gwinn 3, Annabelle Woods 4, Chelsea Chester 2, Summer Bragg 12, Karli Jo Pomeroy 12, Betty Watson 1, Lilly Ennis 2.
H: 5 2 6 10 — 23
MB: 4 15 8 9 — 36
3-point goals — H: 2 (Propst 2); MB: 2 (Bragg 2, Pomeroy, Gwinn). Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier West 51
Midland Trail 47
On Friday, Jan. 31, Greenbrier West ran out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter en route to a 51-47 triumph over host Midland Trail.
Brooklyn Morgan scored 19 points to lead the Cavaliers. Julie Agee added 17 and Kenley Posten 12. Camryn Dorsey supplied three points.
For the Patriots (11-6), Emily Dickerson netted 15 and Meghan Gill 11. Malerie Hendrick added nine, Taylor Harrell had eight, and Kyleigh Jackson netted four.
