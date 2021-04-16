In recent high school softball games:
Shady Spring 12
Oak Hill 1
Olivia Barnett drove in four runs on Friday to guide visiting Shady Spring past Oak Hill, 12-1.
Barnett was 2-for-2 with a home run and a double. Also for the Tigers, Ashley Farruggia smacked a double and knocked in a pair of runs.
Kylie Pelkey and Haylee Byers were both 1-for-3 for Oak Hill (0-3).
Oak Hill is scheduled to host PikeView on April 22.
Greenbrier East 2
Oak Hill 1
On Thursday, April 15, the Red Devils took a 1-0 lead at home on an Annie Johnson RBI in the bottom of the fifth, but the Spartans responded with single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to secure a 2-1 victory.
For Oak Hill, Johnson, Kaylee Mann, Nikki Holbrook and Brooke Spangler were each 1-for-3 at the plate. Rachel Peelish had a sacrifice.
Red Devil pitcher Haylee Byers struck out 10, yielding four hits, four walks and two earned runs in eight innings.
Riverside 7
Oak Hill 6
Oak Hill went on the road and came up just short, 7-6, to Riverside on Tuesday, April 13 in a nine-inning contest.
For Oak Hill, Haylee Byers launched a three-run homer in the first inning. Also, Kaylee Mann (double, RBI) and Rachel Peelish were both 2-for-4, and Kylie Pelkey and Nikki Holbrook added a base hit apiece.
Riverside got a 3-for-4 performance from Haley Myers, and Emma Pauley smacked a solo home run in the first inning. Laura Baldwin, Mia Hastings (double) and Mallory Kincaid drove in a run apiece, and Alanna McKenzie was 2-for-4.
Warrior pitcher Abby Hood struck out 13 Oak Hill batters, scattered seven hits and yielded three earned runs in gaining the victory.
For the Red Devils on the mound, Brooke Spangler threw 8 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs.
• • •
Coaches at the high school, junior varsity, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information to The Montgomery Herald and The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed under the door at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
Anyone with questions can call Steve Keenan at 304-469-3373.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.