In high school football contests last Friday:
Oak Hill 33
Lincoln County 19
Te-amo Shelton ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns as Oak Hill defeated Lincoln County 33-19 Friday for its first win of the season.
Shelton scored on runs of 4, 10 and 28 yards.
Oak Hill (1-4) led 21-19 before scoring two unanswered touchdowns — a 31-yard pass from Cade Maynor to Leonard Farrow and Shelton’s 28-yarder — in the fourth quarter.
Maynor completed 12 of 18 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
The Red Devils will visit PikeView Friday.
LC 8 3 8 0 — 19
OH 7 7 7 12 — 33
First quarter
OH: Te-amo Shelton 4 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick)
LC: Isaiah Smith 7 run (Gabe Bates pass from Nolan Shimp)
Second quarter
OH: Shelton 10 run (Vargo-Thomas kick)
LC: David Turner 21 FG
Third quarter
OH: Rodell Allen 27 pass from Cade Maynor (Vargo-Thomas kick)
LC: Austin Parsons 18 pass from Shimp (Parsons pass from Shimp)
Fourth quarter
OH: Leonard Farrow 31 pass from Maynor (run failed)
OH: Shelton 28 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — OH: Shelton 31-227, Farrow 2-18, Jarrett McFall 1-10, Khalil Gray 1-2, Omar Lewis 1-(-4), Maynor 2-(-8).
Passing — OH: Maynor 12-18-1-151.
Receiving — OH: Farrow 4-61, Allen 2-44, Toby Giles 1-24, Braxton Hall 3-21, Lewis 2-1.
Takeaways — OH: Gray (FR), Vargo-Thomas (INT).
Midland Trail 35
Summers County 0
Class A No. 4 Midland Trail went on the road Friday and spanked Summers County 35-0.
Chris Vines rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries for the Trail offense, in addition to going 4-of-9 for 55 yards through the air.
Trevor Maichle and Griffin Boggs each contributed a rushing TD, and Maichle logged the Patriots’s fifth six-pointer by returning a fumble recovery to paydirt.
Talon Shockey supplied five successful PAT kicks.
Jonathon Stark caught three passes for 53 yards, and Robert Ruffner rushed for 42 stripes.
Ruffner collected nine tackles and two assists for the Midland Trail defense. Aden Isaacs had seven tackles and five assists, and Maichle logged six tackles and three assists.
Isaacs recovered a fumble and Cody Harrell picked off a pass.
Midland Trail (4-1) will visit Class AA Westside Friday.
