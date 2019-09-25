The Oak Hill High School golf squad won Monday’s Coalfield Conference East Championship in Class AA. Oak Hill posted a winning score of 293, and Independence was runner-up with 316 and PikeView third with 337, according to Coalfield Commissioner Chad Quesenberry.
Oak Hill's Jack Hayes was low medalist with a round of 92. Teammates Adam Nibert (100) and Cayden Cox (101) also claimed medalist honors, as did PikeView's Jakeb Coalson (94) and Independence's Andy Lester (103).
"We have improved every match, with an overall (record) of 17-13 on the season," said Oak Hill coach Matthew Sydnor. "That was our first overall championship conference title in over 10 years."
Individual scores were:
• Oak Hill (293) — Jack Hayes, 92; Adam Nibert, 100; Cayden Cox, 101; and Joel Banks, 122
• Independence (316) — Andy Lester, 103; Carter Adkins, 106; Ema Lilly, 107; and Hunter Mullins, 131
• PikeView (337) — Jakeb Coalson, 94; David Brookman, 113; and Trent Maxwell, 130.
With a score of 236 strokes, Shady Spring was the Coalfield West team champion. Shady's Nate Daniels was low medalist with a 72. Other medalists were: Todd Duncan, Shady Spring, 73; Ethan Bradford, Wyoming East, 75; and Tanner Walls, Westside, 77.
Following is a team breakdown:
• Shady Spring (236) — Nate Daniels, 72; Todd Duncan, 73; and Jordy Townley, 91
• Wyoming East (245) — Ethan Bradford, 75; Logan Miller, 79; Conner Hall, 91; Caleb Simmons, 92; and Jacob Pennington, 95
• Westside (255) — Tanner Walls, 77; Jacob Cochran, 87; McKenzie Browning, 91; and Wyatt Osborne, 107.
Region 3 qualifying is Monday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. at Grandview.
• • •
Following are some recent regular season results:
Sept. 19
at Lewisburg Elks (back 9)
• Greenbrier East 1 (118) — Kyle Ballard, 38 (low medalist); Berkley Adwell, 40; Norris Beard, 40; Hayden Yates, 43
• Greenbrier East 2 (133) — Tristan Van Buren, 41; Landon Hoover, 45; Evan Vaughn, 47; Jed White, 51
• Webster County (135) — Rigel Wilson, 43; Zac Carpenter, 45; Sydney Baird, 47; Colton Short, 48
• Midland Trail (tie, 142) — Griffen Nickell, 44; Indy Eades, 48; Peyton Sheaves, 50; Bo Persinger, 54
• Greenbrier East JV (tie, 142) — Bryce McCallister, 42; Ryan Meadow, 50; Susanne Bicksler, 50; Fielding Foster, 57
• Pocahontas County (152) — David Gibb, 39; Michael Kane, 55; Tallon Shuttleworth, 58
• Richwood (172) — Josh Keffer, 53; Josh Dudley, 57; Aiden Miller, 62; Addison Singleton, 62
• Greenbrier West (NA) — Ethan O'Dell, 46; Mark Phipps, 69
"Thanks to Greenbrier East for being terrific hosts," said Midland Trail coach Jeff Eades.
Sept. 16
at Bridge Haven
• Midland Trail (127) — Indy Eades, 40 (low medalist); Peyton Sheaves, 42 (his best round of the season); Griffen Nickell, 45
• Richwood (151) — Josh Dudley, 48; Josh Keffer, 50; Aiden Miller, 53; Tyler McCune, 53
• Summers County (163) — Ashton Basham, 47; Peyton Miller, 54; Taylor Isaac, 62.
"Once again, as always, Bridge Haven Golf Club was an exceptional host for our kids," said Eades. "Great course, with great hospitality to all of us."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.