OAK HILL — Seeking to rebound from a loss to Bluefield and even its record at 2-2, Oak Hill came up just short on Dec. 30 at the Lilly Center.
Princeton got a 3-pointer from Brady Martin from the right corner with 3.5 seconds left to escape with a 46-43 victory.
"We wanted to force (Peyton) Brown to go left to his weaker hand," Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson said of the crucial Princeton offensive set. "The kid that shot the ball, I don't think he hit a three the whole game.
"We didn't do a very good job of cutting off the driving angles. We've just got to do a better job of staying in front of the ball."
The Red Devils had previously knotted the score at 43-all when Hunter Rinehart buried a trifecta from the right wing off an assist from Jacob Perdue with 25.6 ticks left.
Perdue later had a last-ditch potential game-tying 3-pointer, but couldn't connect under heavy pressure from a Princeton defender on a play during which both players wound up on the floor after a collision.
The loss was Oak Hill's third straight after a season-opening victory over Nicholas County.
"I think our guys play hard every game," said Jackson. "We've just go to work on our execution.
"We don't move the ball very well. We don't cut hard to the middle. They (Princeton) did a good job on coming out on shooters. We've got some growing pains (to go through)."
For the Tigers, who improved to 6-2, Ethan Parsons bucketed a team-high 13 points.
Jason Manns tallied 15 points and Perdue contributed 14 for Oak Hill.
The Red Devils seek to get back into the winning column on Thursday, Jan. 2 with a 3:15 p.m. game against James Monroe at the New River CTC Tournament in Beckley. On Friday, the Devils face Webster County at 7:45 p.m. in the New River CTC event.
• • •
Princeton (6-2)
Grant Cochran 1 1-2 3, Delathan Williams 3 0-0 7, Peyton Brown 3 0-0 7, Ethan Parsons 6 1-5 13, Brady Martin 2 0-0 5, Brayden Quesenberry 2 0-0 5, Jon Wellman 1 1-3 3, Ben Broyles 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 3-10 46
Oak Hill (1-3)
Jacob Perdue 5 0-0 14, Jason Manns 5 3-7 15, Brandon Wisen 1 1-3 3, Hunter Rinehart 1 0-0 3, Samuel Crist 0 1-2 1, Cade Maynor 2 0-0 5, Darian McDowell 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 7-14 43
P: 9 19 9 9 — 46
OH: 13 13 5 12 — 43
3-point goals: P: 5 (Williams, Martin, Brown, Quesenberry, Broyles); OH: 8 (Perdue 4, Manns 2, Rinehart, Maynor). Fouled out: Parsons (P)
• • •
In the accompanying junior varsity game Monday, the visiting Tigers escaped with a 56-55 triumph.
Moses Manns scored 17 and Jacob Ward added 13 for the Red Devils. Also providing offense for Oak Hill were: Leonard Farrow, 3; Aiden Wallace, 7; Tanner Combs, 6; Ethan Vargo-Thomas, 7; and Omar Lewis, 2.
Justin Young led the Tigers with 15 points. Other scorers included: Davon Edwards, 5; Cam Hurte, 2; Ben Broyles, 3; Kristopher Joyce, 11; Jared Watson, 10; Steven Addair, 4; Aiden Ash, 5; and Grant Cochran, 1.
• • •
On Friday, Dec. 27, the Bluefield boys invaded Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center and departed with a 74-56 verdict.
Bluefield led just 33-28 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
For the Beavers, Braden Crews netted 28 points, including 19 in the final two quarters. Sean Martin tossed in 15 points and Jahiem House 13.
Darian McDowell netted 15 for Oak Hill, and teammate Jason Manns chipped in 11. Other OHHS scorers were: Jacob Perdue, 6; Brandon Wisen, 9; Hunter Rinehart, 8; and Cade Maynor, 7.
Also recently:
Meadow Bridge 62
Mount View 39
Summer Bragg scored 27 points, and Meadow Bridge outscored Mount View 20-7 in the third quarter for a 62-39 win on the first night of the girls Wildcat Holiday Classic on Dec. 27.
Kinsley Gwinn added 12 points and Annabelle Woods 10 for the Wildcats (2-4).
Dazhana Cannady scored 17 and Myasia Hill 14 for Mount View.
Richwood defeated Liberty 48-30 in the other game. The Lumberjacks went on to beat Meadow Bridge 52-46 the next day for the championship.
Mount View
Ja’Nazjah Ivy 8, Myasia Hill 14, Dazhana Cannady 17.
Meadow Bridge (2-4)
Karli Jo Pomeroy 7, Summer Bragg 27, Annabelle Woods 10, Kinsley Gwinn 12, Chelsea Chester 6.
MV: 14 8 7 10 — 39
MB: 12 13 20 17 — 62
Three-point goals: MV: 2 (Hill 2); MB: 8 (Pomeroy 2, Bragg 3, Gwinn 3). Fouled out: none.
