After more than two weeks of inactivity due to Covid-19, the Oak Hill boys began to regain their stride with three victories in a five-day period.
To cap that mini-surge, the Red Devils held off visiting Bluefield, 56-50, in a Saturday matinee contest on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center.
Oak Hill trailed by one point, 27-26, at halftime, and the game remained tight through three quarters, with the hosts clinging to a slim 40-39 lead with eight minutes left.
The Red Devils moved into a 47-39 cushion on a 3-pointer from Jacob Perdue off an Omar Lewis assist with about 5:15 remaining, but Bluefield used a 7-0 spurt of its own to fight back to within one, 47-46. Perdue then switched corners and drilled another 3 to put the Red Devils up 50-46 with 3:50 to go.
Oak Hill maintained control the rest of the way, getting inside scores from Camden Craddock and Sam Crist, the latter which left the score at 54-48. Finally, Perdue iced the triumph with two charity tosses with nine ticks left on the clock.
Perdue finished with four long-range goals and 25 points to power the Oak Hill attack. Ethan Vargo-Thomas chipped in 14 points, including 11 in the second half.
Logan Hyder tallied 18, R.J. Hairston 13 and Caleb Fuller for the Beavers (3-7).
"Our guys played hard," said Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson. "I don't think we played the smartest. Defensively today, I didn't think it was the best effort we've had; really offensively either.
"But, I thought we did some good things. For the most part, we took care of the basketball."
"Ethan (Vargo-Thomas) was really big in the third quarter," Jackson added. "He basically took over the third quarter when we were kind of struggling offensively a little bit.
"I'm happy to get the win, but we've got a lot of things we need to work on."
Jackson is glad his team is finally getting some court time. "We won three straight games out of an 18-day layoff, and I'm happy with that."
He said his players are still adjusting to playing and practicing again, and some are nursing slight aches and pains. "I think we're getting there. We're trying to figure out a good rotation, who to play and how much to play them."
Continuing to develop a balanced lineup is pivotal, he said. "We're going to need all those guys."
Omar Lewis is guiding the offense ably from the point guard spot, Jackson said. Lewis had 22 assists and only three turnovers in the first four games. "He's kind of been the sparkplug."
"This team, they're really unselfish," Jackson added. "And they pull for each other."
Against Bluefield, the team "shared the ball pretty well," Jackson said. "We drove it; I thought we over-penetrated a couple times and got some charges."
However, that didn't ruin the afternoon. "Anytime you beat Bluefield (it's a good win)," he said. "They're young like us, but they're still good and athletic, so I'm happy with the win."
Oak Hill (5-2) was slated to play Liberty on Tuesday, April 6, but that game has been shelved. As of Saturday, Jackson was still searching for a potential replacement foe.
The Red Devils are scheduled to host Woodrow Wilson at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8.
Bluefield visits Princeton on April 6.
Bluefield (3-7)
Logan Hyder 7 0-0 18, Chance Johnson 0 1-4 1, Ja'eon Flack 1 1-2 4, Gillis Walker 2 0-0 4, Caleb Fuller 4 0-0 10, R.J. Hairston 6 1-2 13, Jaylan Green 0 0-0 0, Kamron Gore 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-8 50
Oak Hill (5-2)
Jacob Perdue 9 3-4 25, Omar Lewis 1 0-0 2, Leonard Farrow 1 0-0 2, Sam Crist 1 0-0 2, Trey Foster 0 0-0 0, Cade Maynor 0 0-0 0, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 6 2-3 14, Camden Craddock 3 5-6 11. Totals 21 10-13 56
B: 14 13 12 11 — 50
OH: 12 14 14 16 — 56
3-point goals — B: 7 (Hyder 4, Flack, Fuller 2); OH: 4 (Perdue 4). Fouled out — None
Meadow Bridge 68
Harman 48
Logan Hatfield collected 20 points and six rebounds on Saturday to highlight Meadow Bridge's 68-48 boys conquest of Harman in a West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament game.
Also for the Wildcats, Hunter Claypool supplied 13 points, six boards and three assists, Conner Mullins scored 12, Caidan Connor bucketed eight, and Rian Cooper had six rebounds and three assists to go along with five points.
Kyle Hinken (three points) logged four steals on the afternoon. Seaton Mullins scored four and Jaden Gladwell netted three to round out the Meadow Bridge scoring.
Clayson Knotts scored 12 and Bryson Shillingburg 11 for Harman.
The Wildcats hiked their record to 6-3 with the victory. They will travel to Montcalm at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5, followed by a home matchup with Sherman at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Oak Hill 63
Nicholas County 36
Jacob Perdue scored 21 points and Ethan Vargo-Thomas 15 to guide the visiting Red Devils past the Grizzlies, 63-36, on April 1.
Perdue had four of Oak Hill's nine 3-point goals on the night.
Jordan McKinney scored nine points and Colby Pishner had eight for Nicholas County.
Oak Hill (4-2)
Jacob Perdue 8 1-1 21, Omar Lewis 1 0-0 2, Leonard Farrow 1 0-0 2, Moses Mann 2 0-0 4, Sam Crist 0 1-2 1, Trey Foster 2 0-0 6, Braxton Hall 0 0-0 0, Cade Maynor 3 1-2 8, Jacob Ward 0 0-0 0, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 6 1-2 15, Jerimiah Jackson 0 0-0 0, Trevor Kelley 0 0-0 0, Camden Craddock 2 0-0 4, Malachi Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-7 63
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 8, Rylee Nicholas 6, DJ Coomes 3, Ryan Keener 1, Jordan McKinney 9, Brad Still 2, Ethan Collins 3, Briar Bailes 4
OH: 17 16 13 17 — 63
NC: 6 6 13 11 — 36
3-point goals — OH: 9 (Perdue 4, Foster 2, Maynor, Vargo-Thomas 2); NC: (Nicholas 2, McKinney). Fouled out — None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.