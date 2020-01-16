In recent high school basketball games:
GIRLS
Midland Trail 66
Meadow Bridge 13
Meghan Gill collected a double-double to host lead Midland Trail past Meadow Bridge, 66-13, on Monday.
Gill scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Taylor Perry scored 10 points and Emily Dickerson added eight.
Karli Pomeroy led the Wildcats with five points.
Midland Trail then dropped a 66-46 decision to Class A No. 4 Pocahontas County Tuesday night to fall to 8-4. In that contest, Taylor Harrell netted 17 points to lead the Patriots. Other point-producers included: Malerie Hendrick, 4; Kyleigh Jackson, 2; Dickerson, 8; Gill, 7; Gracie Ferrell, 4; Jolee Stephenson, 2; and Makenzie Kessler, 2.
Kira Bircher tallied 25 points for the visiting Warriors, who pulled away in the second half.
Trail hosts Independence at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
Meadow Bridge (3-6) was slated to travel to Class A No. 3 Summers County on Wednesday. This Saturday, Jan. 18, the Wildcats host Paden City in a West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament game at 3 p.m.
Meadow Bridge (3-6)
Karli Pomeroy 5, Annabelle Woods 1, Maddy Jarrett 2, Ashley Fox 1, Betty Watson 4. Totals: 5 2-12 13.
Midland Trail (8-3)
Malerie Hendrick 2, Taylor Harrell 6, Kyleigh Jackson 4, Emily Dickerson 8, Meghan Gill 14, Jolee Stephenson 4, Taylor Perry 10, Gracie Ferrell 4, Rosie Moore 4, Mia Nuckols 4, Hillary Hendrick 2, Brylee Stephenson 4. Totals: 32 1-2 66.
MB: 2 4 4 3 — 13
MT: 25 8 15 18 — 66
3-point goals: MB: 1 (Pomeroy); MT: 1 (Jackson). Fouled out: None.
Wyoming East 65
Oak Hill 33
On Jan. 9 on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center, Wyoming East cruised by the Red Devils, 65-33.
Samiah Lynch scored 13 points to pace the Red Devils. Other scorers were: Marcayla King, 4; Savannah Holbrook, 5; Chelsea Pack, 2; Brooke Linkswiler, 2; Kalila Hames, 5; and Krista Shrewsberry, 2.
Oak Hill went on to drop a 53-29 verdict to Bluefield on Jan. 13, falling to 5-4 on the year.
Oak Hill entertains South Charleston at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
• • •
BOYS
Oak Hill 52
Liberty 49
Down three starters who didn't play, the Oak Hill boys got an 18-point performance from Sam Crist and a 15-point effort from Darian McDowell to ease by visiting Liberty, 52-49, on Tuesday.
"These guys practice every day and I told them before the game that tonight was their opportunity to play," Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson told The Register-Herald. "I am really proud of them. I thought Sammy played lights out and hopefully that will give him some confidence where he can keep that going."
Jackson was extremely pleased with his team’s performance. "I thought we defended well. We held them to 19 points in the second half. If you play defense, you can stay in the game. Fortunately we were able to make enough shots to stay in the game and win it. It was a big win for us. Hopefully it can carry on to tomorrow and Saturday giving guys confidence they can play."
Oak Hill (3-6) traveled to Nicholas County on Wednesday and will play at Bridgeport Saturday at 2 p.m.
Liberty (5-4)
A.J. Williams 15, Ethan Hill 11, Nate Griffith 4, Braden Howell 4, Adam Drennen 12. Totals: 20 5-6 49.
Oak Hill (3-6)
Hunter Rinehart 6, Sam Crist 18, Omar Lewis 6, Jacob Ward 2, Darian McDowell 15, Cam Craddock 5. Totals: 20 5-13 52.
L: 16 14 10 9 — 49
OH: 16 14 8 14 — 52
3-point goals: L: 4 (Williams, Hill 2, Howell), OH: 7 (Rinehart 2, Crist 3, McDowell 2). Fouled out: Drennen (L)
Nicholas County 74
Midland Trail 62
The Grizzlies outscored the Patriots 41-33 in the second half to nail down the 74-62 triumph on Friday, Jan. 10.
D.J. Coomes tallied 21 points and Ryan Keener had 15 to pace Nicholas.
For Midland Trail, Indy Eades netted 16, Aidan Lesher 14, and Peyton Sheaves and Aden Isaacs nine each.
Isaacs yanked down 10 rebounds for the Patriots, and Sheaves had eight caroms. Isaacs also assisted on four goals, and Lesher had three steals.
For the Grizzlies, Rylee Nicholas contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. Coomes and Jordan McKinney cleared six rebounds apiece, and Coomes logged four steals.
Trail went on to capture a dramatic 53-52 win over Mercer Christian Academy on Jan. 14 to even its record at 4-4. Lesher, who scored 20 on the night, connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the victory. Eades added 12 points. Other scorers were: Matthew Light, 2; Liam Gill, 6; John Paul Morrison, 3; Sheaves, 6; and Isaacs, 4.
Isaacs provided 13 rebounds and six assists to the cause, too.
The Patriots will host Cross Lanes Christian at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Nicholas County (2-6)
Colby Pishner 3-9 1-4 7, Rylee Nicholas 5-13 1-2 12, D.J. Coomes 6-12 6-10 21, Ryan Keener 7-11 1-4 15, Jordan McKinney 0-3 4-4 4, Cooper Donahue 2-6 5-6 11, Colten Keener 1-2 0-0 2, Bryson Phipps 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 25-57 18-30 74
Midland Trail (3-4)
Matthew Light 1-7 0-0 2, Indy Eades 7-15 1-3 16, Aidan Lesher 7-15 0-0 14, Liam Gill 3-4 0-0 6, John Paul Morrison 1-3 0-0 3, Ayden Simms 1-1 0-0 3, Peyton Sheaves 3-4 3-6 9, Aden Isaacs 3-6 3-3 9, Cade Kincaid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-56 7-12 62
NC: 18 15 13 28 — 74
MT: 16 13 12 21 — 62
3-point goals: NC: 6 (Nicholas, Coomes 3, Donahue 2); MT: 3 (Eades, Morrison, Simms).
Greenbrier East 65
Oak Hill 54
On Jan. 8 in Oak Hill, Greenbrier East got 24 points from Bailee Coles to snap a four-game losing streak with the 65-54 win over the Red Devils.
For Oak Hill, Hunter Rinehart and Brandon Wisen scored 13 points each and Jacob Perdue added 12.
The Red Devils went on to lose to Independence, 62-55, on Jan. 10, then followed that with a 52-49 defeat of visiting Liberty on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The victory over the Raiders hiked the Devils' record to 3-6. They were slated to visit Nicholas County on Wednesday, Jan. 15. This Saturday at 2 p.m., Oak Hill visits Bridgeport.
Greenbrier East (2-5)
Quentin Wilson 2, Tucker Via 6, Clay Jackson 9, Peyton Pack 6, Adam Seams 7, Zach Patton 3, Bailee Coles 24, Monquelle Davis 2, Davey Vance 4, Sam Aultz 2. Totals: 27 2-6 65.
Oak Hill (2-5)
Jacob Perdue 12, Brandon Wisen 13, Hunter Rinehart 13, Samuel Crist 3, Omar Lewis 4, Darian McDowell 7, Cam Craddock 2. Totals: 16 13-23 54.
GE: 15 22 20 8 — 65
OH: 22 8 19 5 — 54
3-point goals: GE: 9 (Jackson 3, Seams, Patton, Coles 4), OH: 9 (Perdue 3, Rinehart 4, Lewis, McDowell). Fouled out: Lewis (OH)
Richwood 57
Meadow Bridge 55
Richwood slipped by Meadow Bridge, 57-55, in a New River Valley Conference matchup on Jan. 10.
For the Wildcats, Michael Bragg scored 22 points, and teammate Rian Cooper logged 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Also, Hunter Claypool supplied 13 points, five rebounds and five steals. Others in the scoring column included: Conner Mullins, 3; and Caidan Connor, 3. Connor pulled down six boards.
Meadow Bridge later dropped a narrow 50-47 decision to Pocahontas County to dip to 0-8.
The 'Cats play at Greenbrier West on Friday, Jan. 17.
Sherman 52
Midland Trail 41
A 14-6 edge in the second period helped propel the visiting Tide past the Midland Trail Patriots, 52-41, on Thursday, Jan. 9.
For the Patriots, Matthew Light scored 14 and Aidan Lesher had 12. Also providing offense were: Indy Eades, 6; Liam Gill, 2; Peyton Sheaves, 2; Aden Isaacs, 2; and Bo Persinger, 3.
Gill and Isaacs claimed six rebounds each, and Eades passed out three assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.