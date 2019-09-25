Former Oak Hill High and Marshall University basketball standout Cornelius Jackson, center, who is currently an assistant coach at Marshall, visited his old hometown Saturday to serve as guest speaker at the Collins/Oak Hill High School Red Devil Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Holiday Lodge. Visiting with Jackson, already a member of the hall of fame, were his brother, Benitez, at right, and 2019 hall of fame inductee Sam Calloway. Inducted this year were Calloway, Matt Boyd, Carrie Bowling (posthumous), Millie (Gibson) Lee, Marcus Grasty, Carolyn (Keeney) Toney and Bob Bragg. For more on the hall of fame activities, visit www.fayettetribune.com later this week or see The Fayette Tribune print edition next week.