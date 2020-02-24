FAYETTEVILLE — It was a banner night for Oak Hill as both Red Devil teams won championships at the 2020 Fayette County Middle School Basketball Tournament Friday.
The Oak Hill girls defeated Midland Trail, 33-19, to cap a stellar 17-1 season. In the boys game, the Red Devils cruised past Midland Trail, 55-26, to earn county bragging rights.
Following is a brief recap of Friday's contests in the tournament hosted by Fayetteville PK-8 at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building:
Girls championship
Top-seeded Oak Hill owned an 11-0 lead before eventually securing a 33-19 win over Midland Trail to capture the spoils.
The Patriots pulled to within nine points, 26-17, with an Addison Isaacs basket at the end of the third quarter, but the Red Devils controlled the clock in the fourth en route to the triumph.
Kyndall Ince scored 12 and Taysia Gray 10 to lead Oak Hill.
Rumor Barnhouse had eight for the Patriots, who finished 12-7.
"We played sluggish, but I thought Darin's team played with a lot of heart and a lot of hustle," said Oak Hill head coach Darrell Compton.
About his team's overall campaign, Compton said, "It is good to see hard work pay off. We've had most of these girls since they were sixth grade. They never touched the floor their sixth grade year. .... Watch them now, and sometimes when we play we look like a wonderful basketball team; they look like a great girls basketball team.
"It's good to see how far they've come over the years. ... We always preach about opportunities. We give them opportunities, and it's up to them to take it."
The Red Devils had nine eighth-graders on this year's roster. "This was a big year (as far as number of eighth-graders), but we should be OK next year," Compton said.
"I thought we had a pretty good season," said Midland Trail head coach Darin Minor. "I've got a lot of young girls still. I think I only have four eighth-graders this year. They're getting better."
Oak Hill was a tough opponent, he said.
"They're quick, but my little girls are quick, too. They force a lot of (turnovers). And we had a lot of unforced turnovers," he said. "Just the thought of playing Oak Hill puts that mindset in those girls."
"Oak Hill shoots the ball well, and they shot better than us tonight," Minor added.
Boys championship
The title tilt was knotted at 9-all through six minutes, but the Red Devils kicked it into gear in the second period to vanquish Midland Trail.
Jacob Blankenship and Kyler Edwards got back-to-back deuces to move Oak Hill into a 16-9 lead midway through the second. Then, two consecutive two-pointers by Malachi Lewis stretched the advantage to nine points, 20-11, at the 3:30 mark. Finally, another Lewis goal and one from Armonyi Hicks expanded the margin to 11, 24-13, with 2:35 to play in the frame.
A two-pointer from Blankenship staked the Red Devils to a 27-15 cushion with 4:50 left in the third. A little later, Lewis buried a three to stretch the Oak Hill lead to 30-16.
Edwards tallied 14 points to lead the attack for Oak Hill (11-7). Lewis finished with 12 and Hicks had 10.
Midland Trail (13-4) got 10 from Justin Cooper and nine from Eli Campbell.
"We started out slow (this year) because I didn't really get to be with these guys until after Christmas," said Oak Hill head coach Joby Groom, the former Valley High head coach who took over the Red Devils this season. "After they got used to me and started trusting me a little bit, I was able to start building a team.
"Once they saw what I was trying to do, they bought into it and started playing pretty good."
"It's hard to beat a team three times," he said in referring to Friday's foe. "I give Midland Trail and their coach (Tony Spadaro) credit. He threw a different defense at me every time we came down the floor. It was like, man, he's throwing all this junk at me, I kept throwing junk back.
"Finally, he told me, 'Coach, you wore us down.' "
"It meant the world for me and these eighth-graders to win this thing," said Groom, who has battled cancer in recent years. "I knew we had a good team when we (played) Beckley-Stratton pretty tough."
Spadaro said his team used different defenses, including a diamond-and-one, in an attempt to "stop the perimeter shot."
For his squad's attack, "Eli Campbell just basically took control," Spadaro said.
"Overall, the kids played well as a team," he said. "I'm so happy.
"Oak Hill's definitely the best team we played all year."
Girls consolation
Lily Hayes drilled a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to lift the Meadow Bridge Wildcats past Fayetteville, 31-30, in a thrilling third-place game.
Hayes netted 10 points, including a 7-of-7 effort at the charity stripe, to lead the Wildcats. Kierston Rozell chipped in nine.
Kerrisyn Feazell scored 12 for the Pirates.
Boys consolation
Valley held Meadow Bridge to two second-half points on its way to a 21-17 win in the boys' third-place contest.
With eight points, Sean Sizemore led the Greyhounds.
Jaden Gladwell scored five for Meadow Bridge.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
• • •
Girls championship
Midland Trail (12-7)
Bree Barnhouse 0 0-0 0, Catherine Maxwell 1 0-2 2, Ava Dickerson 0 0-0 0, Jayla Barnhouse 0 1-2 1, Addison Isaacs 2 1-5 5, Mackenzie Nuckols 0 0-2 0, Rumor Barnhouse 4 0-0 8, Brooklyn Nottingham 0 0-0 0, Morghan Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Carol Nottingham 0 0-0 0, Saelyr Wilson 0 1-2 1, Madison Harrell 0 0-0 0, Meaghan Hendrick 1 0-0 2, Mary Taylor 0 0-0 0, Makayla Neal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-13 19
Oak Hill (17-1)
Kyndall Dooley 1 1-2 3, Peyton Light 1 0-1 3, Kyndall Ince 5 1-2 12, Taysia Gray 4 0-1 10, Kiana Kiszka 1 0-0 2, Graclin Tabit 1 0-0 2, Jordan Harris 0 0-0 0, Kasey Compton 1 0-0 2, Edith Milam 1 0-2 2, Maddy Bousheley 0 0-0 0, Krista Settle 0 0-0 0, Danielle Parsons 0 0-0 0, Navaeh Nicholes 0 0-0 0, Kearsten Settle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-10 33
MT: 6 7 4 2 — 19
OH: 14 5 7 7 — 33
• • •
Boys championship
Midland Trail (13-4)
Ivan Perdue 0 0-0 0, Ben Shumate 0 0-0 0, Dakota Bennett 0 0-0 0, Mason Sears 0 0-0 0, Grady Jackson 0 0-0 0, Landon Syner 2 0-0 4, Justin Cooper 2 6-8 10, Eli Campbell 4 1-3 9, Levi Pritt 0 0-0 0, Oley Jackson 0 0-1 0, David Moore 1 1-3 3, Zach Meador 0 0-0 0, Avery Rosencrance 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-15 26
Oak Hill (11-7)
Malachi Lewis 5 0-0 12, Armonyi Hicks 4 0-0 10, Kyler Edwards 5 4-6 14, Jacob Blankenship 2 0-2 4, Aiden Smith 0 0-0 0, Abram Whitt 0 0-2 0, Levi Kiszka 2 0-0 4, Bradley Surface 1 0-0 2, Mason McMullen 1 0-0 2, David Stickler 0 0-0 0, Je'Zer Battle 0 0-0 0, Ian Maynor 2 1-2 5, Conner Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-12 55
MT: 9 6 5 6 — 26
OH: 9 16 13 17 — 55
3-point goals — MT: 0; OH: 4 (Lewis 2, Hicks 2). Fouled Out — None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.