The Oak Hill High girls and boys soccer squads both captured Class AA/A Region 3, Section 2 soccer championships Saturday at the Carter Family Foundation Field in Beckley.
The victories advance Oak Hill to Region 3 title matches against host Charleston Catholic on Tuesday.
On Saturday, the Red Devil girls blanked Bluefield 5-0, as Kiya Babkirk netted a pair of goals and teammates Bethany Rosiek, Samiah Lynch and Kadence Lucas scored one goal apiece.
“We scored in the first two-and-a-half minutes, which set the tone for the rest of the game,” Oak Hill girls head coach Savanna Babcock told The Register-Herald. “I thought we looked really good today. Our talking was good, our 1-2 passes were good, and our far away shots looked really good. We just kept pressing the goal and playing forward and we didn’t let up.”
Andre Re's hat trick powered the attack for the OHHS boys, who swamped PikeView 8-1. Besides Re's three goals, Oak Hill got single scores from Colton Workman, Titus Carr, Hunter Reynolds, Ian Bibb and Bentley Vance.
Matthew Lilly provided PikeView's lone goal.
“This year I told the boys, we are going have to have fun. I think in years past we have been a little too tight with the boys,” Oak Hill head coach Lenny Keaveny told The Register-Herald. “This has been the first year that we haven’t had to teach soccer skills. We can now concentrate on all the other stuff. We expected this team to score eight or ten goals every game. It just hasn’t happened, but if it happens at this time of the year, all the better.”
On Tuesday, the Oak Hill girls (10-6-4) will face Charleston Catholic (19-1-0) in the Region 3 championship at Schoenbaum Stadium at Coonskin Park. The Irish defeated Oak Hill 6-0 in their only regular season matchup on Sept. 17. The Red Devil boys, 15-4-2 and winners of seven straight, will tangle with Charleston Catholic (19-1-3) for Region 3 spoils. Catholic slipped by the Red Devils 2-1 on Sept. 17.
The first game is set for 5 p.m.
