The Oak Hill Red Devils will begin boys postseason basketball tournament play on Tuesday, March 3 against Independence at Beckley. Here, player Jacob Perdue is shown in an earlier game against St. Albans.

 Steve Keenan/The Fayette Tribune

The overall seeding for the Class AA Region 3 boys basketball tournament is as follows:

1) Shady Spring

2) Bluefield

3) Westside

4) Independence

5) PikeView

6) Oak Hill

7) Liberty

8) Wyoming East

9) River View

10) James Monroe

• • •

Class AA Region 3, Section 1 boys pairings are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 28

• No. 5 Wyoming East at No. 4 Liberty, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

• No. 2 Independence vs. No. 3 Oak Hill (at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 6 p.m.

• Liberty-Wyoming East winner vs. No. 1 Westside (at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

• Championship game (at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 7 p.m.

