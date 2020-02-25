Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.