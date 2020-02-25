The overall seeding for the Class AA Region 3 boys basketball tournament is as follows:
1) Shady Spring
2) Bluefield
3) Westside
4) Independence
5) PikeView
6) Oak Hill
7) Liberty
8) Wyoming East
9) River View
10) James Monroe
• • •
Class AA Region 3, Section 1 boys pairings are as follows:
Friday, Feb. 28
• No. 5 Wyoming East at No. 4 Liberty, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
• No. 2 Independence vs. No. 3 Oak Hill (at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 6 p.m.
• Liberty-Wyoming East winner vs. No. 1 Westside (at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
• Championship game (at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 7 p.m.
