The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission last Thursday released new athletic classifications based on school enrollment figures, and Oak Hill High is one of the schools on the move.
For a four-year period beginning in the fall of 2020, the Red Devils will join current fellow Class AA compatriots Lincoln County and Bridgeport in moving up to Class AAA, while current double-A schools James Monroe, River View, Petersburg and Man will drop to Class A.
In the last enrollment period, Oak Hill had 851 students in grades 9 to 12. The new number — 1,102 — includes students absorbed from now-closed Fayetteville and Valley high schools. Oak Hill will be the 20th-largest Class AAA school in the state. Morgantown, the largest, has an enrollment of 1,851.
The other two county WVSSAC member schools — Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge — will remain in Class A.
Midland Trail’s enrollment rose from 338 to 385 in the most recent reporting period, and Meadow Bridge’s dipped from 165 to 138.
Also in Class AAA, Riverside in Kanawha County saw an increase from 1,207 to 1,278 students.
Both Midland Trail and Riverside’s new numbers featured some students from Valley.
The new classifications are for all sports except basketball, which will adopt a new format of four classifications. Those classifications will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.