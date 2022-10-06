In local high school football action last week:
Cabell Midland 47
Oak Hill 0
Class AAA No. 16 Oak Hill saw a two-game win streak snapped by No. 8 Cabell Midland at Ona on Friday night, 47-0.
Malachi Lewis had 15 rushing yards, James Green had 14 and Ethan Vargo-Thomas 12 for the Red Devils, who had no passing yards on the night.
Oak Hill (3-3) will entertain Greenbrier East at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.
The Red Devils follow that with away games at Buckhannon-Upshur and Bluefield and a home finale against Woodrow Wilson, the latter on Oct. 28, as they attempt to advance to the postseason.
Huntington 49
Riverside 0
Riverside dropped a 49-0 verdict to Class AAA co-No. 6 Huntington on Sept. 30.
Huntington held a 21-0 halftime lead before putting 21 more points on the scoreboard in the third period.
Gavin Lochow was involved in five touchdowns for Huntington — four on passes to teammates and the other on a 34-yard run.
The winners held a 459-157 edge in total offense.
Riverside lost two of three fumbles on the night.
Warriors' quarterback Jake Walker was 7-of-22 for 146 yards. Brock Jeffries hauled in a 72-yard pass, Jaylen Symns had four receptions for 64 yards, and Michael Terrell and Andrew Baria each had a 5-yard catch.
Baria led the rushing game with 29 yards on five attempts, and Bishop Hairston added 18 yards on the ground.
Adam Wilkinson and Alex Baria each had eight tackles (six solo tackles and four assists) on the night to lead the Riverside defense. Malik Brown was in on five solo stops and one assist.
Landan Clark had a 37.0 average on five punts during the game.
The Warriors (1-4) play at Capital on Friday, Oct. 7.
Meadow Bridge (idle)
Meadow Bridge (1-4) will travel to Webster County (2-4) for a 7 p.m. matchup on Friday, Oct. 7.
The Wildcats were off last week after absorbing a 54-0 defeat at the hands of Greenbrier West on Sept. 23. In the last three games, all losses, Meadow Bridge has been outscored 126-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.