In last week's high school football games:
Oak Hill 27
Buckhannon-Upshur 7
Three players ran for touchdowns, Ethan Vargo-Thomas kicked a pair of field goals and Oak Hill emerged with a 27-7 road win over Buckhannon-Upshur Friday.
JD Mauritz was the Red Devils' leading rusher with 94 yards on 15 carries. Malachi Lewis was close behind with 92 yards on six rushes.
Lewis scored on a 2-yard run and Mauritz reached the end zone from 1 yard out.
Alex Baxter (8 carries, 45 yards) scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter to put Oak Hill up for good after trailing 7-3.
Vargo-Thomas had field goals of 27 and 33 yards for Oak Hill (5-3), which has won four of its last five games.
The Class AAA No. 14 Red Devils (5-3) visit Bluefield Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Riverside 31
South Charleston 0
Host Riverside built up a 19-0 halftime cushion Friday on its way to the shutout of MSAC foe South Charleston.
The Warriors defense got them off to a solid start, as both Braydin Ward and Michael Terrell picked off South Charleston passes and returned them for touchdowns in the opening quarter.
Terrell later tacked on a 1-yard rushing TD, and Jaylen Symns (22 yards) and Andrew Baria (1 yard) ran for six-pointers, as well. Jase Cook provided a PAT kick.
Baria rushed for 62 yards and Symns 40 for RHS.
Justin Rucker collected five solo tackles for the Riverside defense. Bishop Hairston had four tackles and an assist, Ward and David Pomeroy each had four solo stops, and Malik Brown intercepted a pass.
Riverside (2-5) hosts Class AAA co-No. 1 Hurricane Friday at 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe 42
Midland Trail 0
Braydie Carr rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 3 Mavericks beat Midland Trail 42-0 Friday in Hico.
"I thought our defense would give them a little more resistance than we did," Midland Trail coach Jeremy Moore told The Register-Herald. "We did a lot of arm tackling. They did a great job of physically moving us, so they never really had to throw. They just did a great job of establishing the line of scrimmage."
During the evening, Midland Trail honored the members of the 1971 and 1972 Ansted High teams that won back-to-back state championships and its coaches, including head coach Roger Eades. Those teams did not lose a game and at one time won a then-record 36 straight games, a record that stood for nearly 45 years.
The Class A No. 18 Patriots (5-3) are idle this week before returning to action with Greenbrier West at home on Oct. 28.
