Oak Hill rebounded nicely from a narrow 27-25 setback to Nicholas County in the 2021 football season opener.
Playing before a home crowd on Friday, the Red Devils dominated Westside, 54-6, to even their record at 1-1.
Senior back Leonard Farrow ran 11 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns to power Oak Hill's easy win at John P. Duda Stadium. In two games, Farrow has carried 24 times for 358 yards and seven touchdowns to power the HHS attack.
"Leonard Farrow is obviously doing well for us," said OHHS head coach David Moneypenny. "The guys up front and the skill guys on the perimeter are blocking (well) for him.
"He's the guy right now. He's a great kid, and he's a special guy."
Against the Renegades, the Red Devils (1-1) ran 40 plays — all on the ground. Omar Lewis added 52 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Gray carried seven times for 61 yards and a touchdown, Alex Baxter added a TD, and Ethan Vargo-Thomas ripped off a 36-yard run.
Jaxon Cogar completed 8 of 10 passes for 59 yards and threw an interception for the Renegades (0-2), who have been held to six points in each of their first two games. Blake Bledsoe ran for a touchdown and carried twice for 28 yards. Andy Elkins caught four passes for 44 yards.
J.D. Mauritz had a fumble recovery and Omar Lewis an interception for the Oak Hill defense.
Moneypenny said his team exhibited some progress from Week 1 to Week 2.
"We played better overall," he said. "The first week was just very, very frustrating.
"I was after them when we saw some things we weren't doing properly in practice (going into the Nicholas game), and it revealed itself against Nicholas County. Some of those things we've got worked out, but we've got to stay on it."
Oak Hill played last week's game without 20 players, including some starters, due to sickness, contact tracing, players awaiting test results and the like, the coach said. "I think we should be closer to full strength," Moneypenny said of this week.
Oak Hill visits Princeton for a 7 p.m. game with the Tigers on Friday, Sept. 10, and Moneypenny says his team will have to be ready.
When asked what to expect of Princeton (2-0), Moneypenny replied simply, "They beat Bluefield (a 39-36 Tiger triumph last week)."
"They've got a really good football team in all areas," he added. "There are really no weak spots to attack. And they're well-coached."
